Dubai, UAE: Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), the Philippines’ leading carrier, invites UAE-based travellers to unpack their happy travel moments early with its 11.11 Super Seat Fest.

Passengers from Dubai may book flights to Manila for as low as AED 5 one-way base fare (exclusive of fees and surcharges) until November 15. The travel period runs from June 1 to October 31, 2026, giving travellers the chance to plan ahead and enjoy big savings for next year’s trip.

From Manila, travellers can connect to 27 other domestic destinations, making it easier to explore Philippine provinces across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. Whether it’s a long-awaited reunion, a quick beach getaway, or a spontaneous food trip, CEB makes it more affordable to travel home or rediscover the Philippines.

Travellers can fly to Boracay for its world-famous beaches, Palawan for its limestone cliffs and island-hopping tours, or Cebu for its local cuisine—perfect for those looking to make the most of their mid-year break.

With the airline’s widest domestic network, travelers can also connect through Clark, Cebu, Iloilo, and Davao for faster access to more destinations across the Philippines.

CEB operates flights to 37 Philippine domestic and 26 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

CEB offers various payment options, including credit or debit cards and e-wallets, to book flights and buy add-ons.

Booking early helps travelers secure the best fares and allows flexibility to plan multi-destination trips across the Philippines.

Visit www.cebupacificair.com or book directly via the Cebu Pacific app to secure your seats now.

About Cebu Air Inc. (PSE: CEB)

Cebu Air Inc. is the Philippines’ leading airline in the Philippine air transportation industry, offering its low-cost services to more destinations and routes with higher flight frequency within the Philippines than any other airline.

CEB offers the widest domestic network in the Philippines with 37 domestic destinations, with hubs in Manila, Cebu, Clark, Iloilo, and Davao. It also currently operates flights to 26 international destinations, spanning across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

CEB currently operates the youngest jet fleet in the country with a diversified mix of 38 Airbus A320s, 26 A321s, 12 A330s, and 16 ATR aircraft, enabling the widest network coverage in the Philippines.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Cebu Pacific has achieved full compliance with IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA)—considered as the benchmark of the highest standards for safety in the airline industry, joining a roster of over 404 airlines worldwide that have strictly complied with the most stringent of international standards governing aviation safety.

CEB operates with 100% fully vaccinated active flying crew - all to ensure everyone flies safely and conveniently on Cebu Pacific.

The airline has also been rated 7/7 stars by airlineratings.com for its COVID-19 compliance as it continues to implement a multi-layered approach to safety, in accordance with global aviation standards. Its jet fleet is equipped with hospital grade HEPA (High Efficiency Particular Arrestor) air filters, keeping viruses at bay.

For bookings and enquiries, passengers can visit www.cebupacificair.com. The latest seat sales can be found on CEB’s official Twitter (@CebuPacificAir) and Facebook pages. Passengers may also download the Cebu Pacific official mobile app on the App Store and Google Play.

