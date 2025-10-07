From October 7 to 12, passengers from Dubai can book flights to Manila for as low as AED 5 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges. The travel period runs from March 1 to September 30, 2026

Dubai, UAE: Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), the Philippines’ leading carrier, gives travellers the chance to unpack happy holiday trips for 2026 as it launches its Super Seat Fest in time for 10.10 festivities.

From October 7 to 12, passengers from Dubai can book flights to Manila for as low as AED 5 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges. The travel period runs from March 1 to September 30, 2026.

From Manila, travelers can connect to 27 other domestic destinations, making it easier to reach provinces across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. Whether returning for reunions, celebrations, or milestones, CEB provides more ways to come home and create lasting memories with loved ones.

Manila also serves as a gateway to some of the country’s best vacation spots. Passengers can fly to Boracay to enjoy its world-famous white-sand beaches and family-friendly water activities.

For those seeking a more nature-filled escape, Palawan offers limestone cliffs, hidden lagoons, and island-hopping tours across Coron and Puerto Princesa.

This October also marks the 12th anniversary of CEB’s Dubai route, making it the perfect time to plan a visit home or explore the Philippines.

With the airline’s widest domestic reach, travelers can start their own journey to happiness in the Philippine capital or connect to the airline’s other key regional hubs such as Clark, Cebu, Iloilo and Davao, for faster inter-island access within the country.

CEB operates in 37 domestic and 26 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

CEB offers various payment options, including credit or debit cards and e-wallets, to book flights and buy add-ons.

Book your flights now at www.cebupacificair.com.

About Cebu Air Inc. (PSE: CEB)

Cebu Air Inc. is the Philippines’ leading airline in the Philippine air transportation industry, offering its low-cost services to more destinations and routes with higher flight frequency within the Philippines than any other airline.

CEB offers the widest domestic network in the Philippines with 37 domestic destinations, with hubs in Manila, Cebu, Clark, Iloilo, and Davao. It also currently operates flights to 26 international destinations, spanning across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

CEB currently operates the youngest jet fleet in the country with a diversified mix of 38 Airbus A320s, 26 A321s, 12 A330s, and 16 ATR aircraft, enabling the widest network coverage in the Philippines.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Cebu Pacific has achieved full compliance with IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA)—considered as the benchmark of the highest standards for safety in the airline industry, joining a roster of over 404 airlines worldwide that have strictly complied with the most stringent of international standards governing aviation safety.

CEB operates with 100% fully vaccinated active flying crew - all to ensure everyone flies safely and conveniently on Cebu Pacific.

The airline has also been rated 7/7 stars by airlineratings.com for its COVID-19 compliance as it continues to implement a multi-layered approach to safety, in accordance with global aviation standards. Its jet fleet is equipped with hospital grade HEPA (High Efficiency Particular Arrestor) air filters, keeping viruses at bay.

For bookings and enquiries, passengers can visit www.cebupacificair.com. The latest seat sales can be found on CEB’s official Twitter (@CebuPacificAir) and Facebook pages. Passengers may also download the Cebu Pacific official mobile app on the App Store and Google Play.

