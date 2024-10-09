Abu Dhabi: Under the Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), the National Summit on Financial Crime Compliance will take place in Abu Dhabi on October 9-10, 2024.

Organised by the CBUAE, the Summit will host senior officials from regulatory bodies and law enforcement authorities in the UAE and countries around the world.

Representatives from the European Union - represented by the EU Global Facility on Anti-Money Laundering and Combatting the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT), the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), as well as regional and international institutions specialising in (AML/CFT), will discuss frameworks and effective solutions to combat financial crimes.

The two-day National Summit will address vital topics in AML/CFT compliance, and strategies for managing financial crime risks.

Several sessions and seminars will concentrate on implementing and utilising AI to address money laundering in the Middle East and North Africa region. The focus will also be on enhancing collaboration between Financial Intelligence Units, law enforcement authorities, and the private sector to maintain national and global financial stability.