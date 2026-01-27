Abu Dhabi, UAE – Commercial Bank International PJSC (“CBI” or “the Bank”) (ADX Symbol: CBI; ISIN: AEC000101019), a leading UAE bank, today announced strong financial results for the full year ended 31 December 2025, marking the highest profitability in the Bank's history and demonstrating significant progress in its strategic transformation.

Key Highlights:

Pre-tax net profit of AED 311 million, up 40% year-on-year, representing the Bank's strongest annual performance ever and reflecting robust operating performance and successful balance sheet optimization

up 40% year-on-year, and reflecting robust operating performance and successful balance sheet optimization Post-tax net profit of AED 295 million, delivering enhanced shareholder value

delivering enhanced shareholder value Net operating income rose 13% to AED 791 million, driven by disciplined balance sheet management, higher fee income, and strategic asset monetization

driven by disciplined balance sheet management, higher fee income, and strategic asset monetization Net interest income increased 13% to AED 389 million, supported by improved CASA mix and approximately 15 basis points expansion in net interest margin

supported by improved CASA mix and approximately 15 basis points expansion in net interest margin Asset quality strengthened significantly , with net impairment charges declining 33% year-on-year as legacy issues were resolved

, with net impairment charges declining 33% year-on-year as legacy issues were resolved Total assets grew 5% to AED 22 billion , supported by strategic investment portfolio expansion

, supported by strategic investment portfolio expansion Customer deposits increased 3% to AED 15.9 billion , with CASA ratio improving 2 percentage points year-on-year, optimizing the funding structure

, with CASA ratio improving 2 percentage points year-on-year, optimizing the funding structure Strong capital adequacy ratio maintained at 17.2%, well above regulatory requirements

Ali Sultan Rakkad Al Amri, CEO of Commercial Bank International, commented:

“I am proud to announce that 2025 represents a historic milestone for CBI – we have delivered the highest profit in our Bank's history. This exceptional 40% pre-tax net profit growth is a testament to the dedication of our team and the disciplined execution of our strategic priorities.

This record performance reflects the culmination of our transformation efforts and meaningful progress in strengthening our financial fundamentals. We have successfully enhanced our asset quality, optimized our balance sheet, and deepened customer relationships while maintaining strong capital and liquidity positions. Our improved CASA mix and expanded net interest margin demonstrate the effectiveness of our approach to sustainable income generation.

This historic achievement positions us powerfully for continued success. With a solid foundation, clear strategic direction, and unwavering commitment to prudent risk management, we will build on this momentum to deliver even greater value to our customers, shareholders, and stakeholders in 2026 and beyond.”

CBI Awards 2025

Outstanding Contribution to Fintech Enablement and Digital Payments Infrastructure in the UAE

World Union for Arab Bankers

Most Innovative Sustainable Partnership

Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards

Most Innovative Corporate Bank 2025

UAE Business Awards 2025

MEA Markets Banking Innovations Excellence Award 2025

UAE Business Awards 2025

About Commercial Bank International (CBI)

Commercial Bank International (CBI) is a leading UAE bank dedicated to empowering businesses and individuals through innovative, personalised, and growth-focused banking solutions. Established in 1991 and headquartered in Dubai, CBI offers a diverse range of services, including corporate, retail, and Islamic banking solutions. Leveraging its innovative capabilities, CBI provides bespoke banking services to help clients achieve their ambitions. CBI is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and is regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE and the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).

In recognition of its client-centric culture and dedication to driving innovation in the banking sector, CBI has received numerous awards for innovation in technology and financial services, winning multiple Stevie Awards including Most Innovative Sustainable Partnership, and Outstanding Contribution to Fintech Enablement and Digital Payments Infrastructure in the UAE from the World Union for Arab Bankers.

The Bank is majority-owned by UAE shareholders, and its Board of Directors benefits from strong representation of UAE nationals.

