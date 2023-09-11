Manama, Bahrain - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the Sukuk Al-Salam Islamic securities, has been oversubscribed by 359%.

Subscriptions worth BD 154.297 million were received for the BD 43 million issue, which carries a maturity of 91 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 13th September 2023 and matures on 13th December 2023, is 6.40% compared to 6.25% of the previous issue on 16th August 2023.

The Sukuk Al-Salam are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.269 (BH00044P5959) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Salam series.