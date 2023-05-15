Manama, Bahrain: - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the Sukuk Al-Salam Islamic securities, has been oversubscribed by 197%.

Subscriptions worth BD 84.706 million were received for the BD 43 million issue, which carries a maturity of 91 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 17th May 2023 and matures on 16th August 2023, is 6.15% compared to 5.80% of the previous issue on 12th April 2023.

The Sukuk Al-Salam are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.265 (BH00060152O7) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Salam series