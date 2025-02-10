Manama, Bahrain - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the Sukuk Al-Salam Islamic securities, has been oversubscribed by 271%.

Subscriptions worth BD 116.568 million were received for the BD 43 million issue, which carries a maturity of 91 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 12th February 2025 and matures on 14th May 2025, is 5.38% compared to 5.70 of the previous issue on 8th January 2025.

The Sukuk Al-Salam are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.286 (BH0006025801) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Salam series.