Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the Sukuk Al-Salam Islamic securities, has been Fully Subscribed by 100%.

Subscriptions worth BD 43 million were received for the BD 43 million issue, which carries a maturity of 91 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 10th April 2024 and matures on 10th July 2024, is 5.90% compared to 5.85% of the previous issue on 13th March 2024.

The Sukuk Al-Salam are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.276 (BH000623H970) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Salam series.