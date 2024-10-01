Manama, Bahrain - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the short-term Islamic leasing bonds, Sukuk Al-Ijara, has been oversubscribed by 391%.

Subscriptions worth BD 102 million were received for the BD 26 million issue, which carries a maturity of 182 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 3rd October 2024 and matures on 3rd April 2025, is 5.70% compared to 5.94% of the previous issue on 5th September 2024.

The Sukuk Al-Ijara are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.230 (BH0006175S62) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Ijara series.