Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the short-term Islamic leasing (Ijara) Sukuk, has been oversubscribed by 299%.



Subscriptions worth BD 77.786 million were received for the BD 26 million issue, which carries a maturity of 182 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 3rd April 2025 and matures on 2nd October 2025, is 5.25% compared to 5.35% of the previous issue on 6th March 2025.

The Sukuk Al-Ijara are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.236 (BH000I711730) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Ijara series.