Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the short-term Islamic Ijara Murabaha Sukuk, has been oversubscribed by 167%.

Subscriptions worth BD 83.627 million were received for the BD 50 million issue, which carries a maturity of 182 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 4th December 2025 and matures on 4th June 2026, is 5.01% compared to 5.20% of the previous issue on 30th October 2025.

The Ijara Murabaha Sukuk are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue 6IM/4 (BH000RFBUR94) of the short-term Ijara Murabaha Sukuk series.