Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the short-term Islamic Ijara Murabaha Sukuk, has been oversubscribed by 170%.

Subscriptions worth BD 50.957 million were received for the BD 30 million issue, which carries a maturity of 364 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 26th January 2026 and matures on 25th January 2027, is 4.68% compared to 4.86% of the previous issue on 15th December 2025.

The Ijara Murabaha Sukuk are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue 12IM/2 (BH000H5Y5766) of the short-term Ijara Murabaha Sukuk series.