Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the issue of the 2-year Government Development Bond has been oversubscribed by 308%.

Subscriptions worth BD 771.073 million were received for the BD 200 million issue, which carries a maturity of 2 years.

The fixed annual coupon rate on the issue, which begins on 29th April 2025 and matures on 29th April 2027, is 5.75%.

The Government Development Bonds are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is Government Development Bond issue No.39 (ISIN BH0006L926V8).