Dubai – Leading real estate advisory group and property consultant, Cavendish Maxwell, has strengthened its leadership team in the UAE and Oman in line with its continued growth strategy and increased regional focus.

In Dubai, Ronan Arthur, MRICS, has been appointed as Partner, Head of Residential Valuation; Jessica Price as Partner, Commercial Valuation; Kieran Burley as Partner, Head of Investment and Commercial Agency; and Joe John as Finance Director. Meanwhile, Tamas Steinfield, MRICS, becomes Partner, Commercial Valuation at Cavendish Maxwell’s Muscat office.

Jessica Taylor, Group Chief Operating Officer, Cavendish Maxwell, said: “These appointments are a testament to the unwavering commitment and top talent among our team, and underscore the pivotal role they play in the continued growth and success of our company – and in the region’s real estate sector. With almost 90 years’ experience between them, Ronan, Jessica, Kieran, Joe and Tamas bring unrivalled insight and knowhow to our business. Their expertise is key to Cavendish Maxwell’s 2025 growth, which includes moving into new markets such as KSA and launching new service lines throughout the GCC. We are proud to recognise their loyalty, skill and dedication as we enter this new and exciting phase in our expansion.”

Led by Ronan Arthur and Vidhi Shah, Cavendish Maxwell’s Valuations Team is one of the largest, most qualified and most respected in the UAE, empanelled with 50 leading banks. Kieran Burley has transformed Cavendish Maxwell’s Commercial Agency since joining the company last year, establishing a strong team with regional expertise to support key projects including Dubai Expo City; and Joe John has been central to further strengthening the company’s support services. In Oman, a key growth market for Cavendish Maxwell, Tamas Steinfield has enhanced the valuations business by fostering new partnerships and building trust among stakeholders.

