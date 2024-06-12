Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Travellers passing through Dubai International (DXB) can now immerse themselves in a stunning exhibition that highlights the urgent need for conservation efforts to protect our planet’s endangered species. Dubai Airports, the operator of the world's leading international airport, in collaboration with Four Seasons Ramesh Gallery and Kashaf Global, proudly presents the work of world-renowned fine art wildlife photographer and conservationist Chris Fallows.

Situated in the vibrant passageway between Concourses B and C, this high-traffic area has been transformed into a vivid canvas showcasing the breathtaking beauty and diversity of wildlife. Fallows' images, often captured in extreme conditions, offer a unique and compelling artistic perspective as told from the coal face on the challenges facing biodiversity and security worldwide.

"Dubai Airports is a signatory of The Buckingham Palace Declaration and a member of the United for Wildlife Transport Taskforce," said Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports. "We're dedicated to supporting global efforts to combat illegal wildlife trade and ensure a safer future for earth’s wildlife and biodiversity. This stunning exhibition reaffirms Dubai Airports' commitment to conservation and sustainability."

The exhibition is a visual journey told through two powerful lenses— 'The 11th Hour' and ‘Moments in Time’. ‘The 11th Hour’ captures the beauty and fragility of endangered species, featuring awe-inspiring shots like the majestic flight of great white sharks and the poignant presence of Africa's last tuskers. ‘Moments in Time’ showcases the planet’s biodiversity through memorable moments in Fallows' career.

Commenting on the exhibition, Fallows said, “If a picture is worth a thousand words, I hope the narrative conveyed through these photographs speaks volumes as to the magnificence of the iconic species we share our planet with. It has been my honour to spend a life in their company, and my duty to share this visual journey of creating awareness and inspiring hope through the art of photography.”

Adding an interactive element, guests can scan QR codes to learn more about the stories behind the photographs’ creation and how they can contribute to conservation efforts and protect our precious wildlife heritage. This innovative approach ensures the exhibition inspires and empowers visitors to take meaningful action.

With its captivating visuals and urgent message, Chris Fallows’ wildlife exhibition at DXB promises to leave a lasting mark on all who experience it, fostering a deeper commitment and connection to our planet's incredible biodiversity.

-Ends-

For media enquiries, please contact:

Dubai Airports PR Team

pr@dubaiairports.ae

About Dubai Airports