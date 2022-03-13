Manama, Bahrain: Bahrain’s premier real estate exhibition, the Gulf Property Show has been warmly welcomed on its return as one of the first in person exhibitions since COVID restrictions have been lifted.

Alyal’s Vice Chairman, Hamad Alsadoun says: “It is an unmissable opportunity to utilise in person promotion at the popular Gulf Property Show, especially with the lifting of travel restrictions on GCC nationals.”

He adds: “We are looking forward to showcasing Catamaran Towers, our strategically located luxurious twin residential towers in the heart of the Seef area right next to City Centre Mall. Both towers feature fully furnished stunning interiors, outstanding amenities as well as restuarants and cafes at their base. With ready to move in flats that range from studio to 3-bedroom, Catamaran is a powerful testimony to the quality brand of Alyal’s developments.”

The Catamaran Towers strategic location provides ease of access to major highways, close proximity to the shopping district of Bahrain as well as a wide selection of restaurants and cafés. The Towers also provide the option of dual aspect city or sea view apartments.

Jubran Abdulrahaman, Managing Director of Hilal Conferences and Exhibitions (HCE) the organisers of the show adds: “Alyal’s support is a testament of the value the show provides the real estate sector. The completed Catamaran Towers is a quality investment for those looking for a luxurious city living experience.”

The Gulf Property Show’s strategic partners are Diyar Al Muharraq, Bahrain Real Estate Investment (Edamah) and Bahrain Harbour, the Diamond sponsors are Naseej, the Gold Sponsors are Alyal Real Estate and the Architecture Partner is Pace. The show will take place alongside the Gulf Construction Expo and Interiors Expo, ensuring the strongest integrated business-to-business showcase for the construction, interiors and property sectors ever to be staged in the Northern GCC.

