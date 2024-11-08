Dubai, UAE – CASIO Middle East and Africa FZE, the regional subsidiary of CASIO Computer Co., Ltd., is excited to announce its participation in GESS Dubai 2024, taking place from November 12 to 14 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Sheikh Saeed Halls. Visitors can find CASIO at booth H62, where the company will present its latest advancements in educational technology designed to enhance learning experiences and classroom engagement.

As a leader in calculator-based educational solutions, CASIO has consistently empowered educators and students with tools that transform the way they learn and teach. At this year’s GESS Dubai, CASIO will focus on fostering connections with educators, institutions, and industry partners, and showcasing the versatility of its calculators and learning tools. The company’s participation reflects its commitment to contributing meaningfully to the education sector and supporting students in achieving academic success.

The event will also feature CASIO’s Gakuhan team, which will showcase its ongoing efforts to connect with teachers and students. Through tailored resources and collaborative initiatives, this aims to enhance mathematics learning as a fundamental pillar of all sciences. CASIO’s booth will feature its educational tools, including the fx-CG50, a powerful graphing calculator that provides robust functionality for STEM learning. This device offers an intuitive interface and advanced graphing capabilities, making it ideal for engaging classroom activities. Another highlight will be the fx-991CW scientific calculator, which incorporates enhanced features and supports emulator functionality, enabling educators to create dynamic lessons and giving students more opportunities to practice and refine their skills.

“We are thrilled to participate in GESS Dubai 2024 and connect with the region’s most influential educators and institutions. CASIO’s commitment to supporting the learning journey with innovative and reliable educational tools continues to drive our engagement with the education sector,” said Takashi SEIMIYA, The Managing Director of CASIO Middle East and Africa.

Additionally, CASIO will host a workshop during the exhibition on November 13 from 2:30 PM to 2:50 PM, highlighting how its calculators are vital in improving student outcomes. This session will showcase the role of inquiry-based learning with CASIO’s calculators in enhancing understanding and engagement while fostering 21st-century skills. Participants will gain valuable insights into the advantages these tools offer in contemporary education.

Through networking and collaboration opportunities at GESS Dubai, CASIO aims to strengthen its relationships with key stakeholders in education, including teachers, institutions, and industry experts. The company’s engagement at the event reflects its goal of continuing to develop impactful solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the education sector.

For more information on CASIO’s participation at GESS Dubai 2024, visit booth H62 or contact us at education@casio.ae

CASIO Middle East and Africa is a regional subsidiary of CASIO Computer Co. Ltd., providing advanced technology solutions with a focus on education. CASIO’s calculators and educational tools are renowned worldwide for their precision, reliability, and innovative features designed to enhance learning experiences for students and educators alike.

