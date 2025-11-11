The B+G+7+ rooftop development offers 105 elegant and spacious coastal residences and 6 waterfront retail units in the premium lifestyle island community

DUBAI: The latest entrant to the bustling property market of Dubai, Casa Vista Development today unveiled and broke ground for its AED 350 million debut luxury waterfront residential project at Dubai Islands, offering 105 elegant and spacious coastal homes to investors seeking premium living spaces within the island community.

In a statement, the developer said that Aquora by Casa Vista, which is scheduled to be completed by Q1 2028, will set a new benchmark for premium living and contribute to the allure of Dubai Islands, which has fuelled uptake of over AED 6 billion in off-plan properties from investors in the first half of 2025.

“The launch of Aquora is a milestone moment for us, and we are excited that we have been able to enter the residential market with a project that contributes to Dubai’s strategy to be an unparalleled property market destination for global investors, and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. Unveiling our maiden project on Dubai Islands is also a significant start for us, with investor interest in the master community promoted by Nakheel growing exponentially,” said Abdul Basit, Chairman of Dubai-based Casa Vista Development.

Aquora is coming up on the mixed-use Island A, at the core of the archipelago where living spaces converge with leisure, entertainment, and retail, adding value to waterfront living. Casa Vista has been at the forefront of the real estate business in Dubai and globally, and the launch of its project marks the culmination of its expertise in the sector.

Apart from the residential units, there will be a basement and an expansive rooftop that will feature a 22-metre infinity pool, a dog park, and an open-air cinema. The development will also include a commercial component of six waterfront retail units on the ground floor.

“The elements that we have incorporated in Aquora, the materials we have sourced from global brands, and the amenities designed for superior luxury living make the residences uniquely different and eclectic,” added Abdul Basit.

Aquora will offer 54 one-beds, 36 two-beds, and 15 three-beds in simplex and duplex formats, with prices starting from AED 1.9 million.

Facilities on the ground floor will include a Grand Lobby, Business Lounge, Open Courtyard, and prayer rooms, while the first floor will house a Clubhouse, adult and children’s swimming pools, cabanas, a Jacuzzi, a sauna, indoor and outdoor yoga areas, and a gym fully equipped with Technogym equipment. The lobby furniture will be from Minotti, and the chandeliers from Terzani, while tiles for the interiors will be from Ergon. Other partnerships include marble from Fondovalle, kitchen accessories from Teka, and bathroom fixtures from a well-known European brand.