Dubai, UAE: Carter Hones Associates has issued a one-year construction update for the Gran Meliá Hotel at Port de La Mer, Jumeirah Dubai, a five-star beachfront resort currently under construction. The update reflects the steady progress of a landmark hospitality development and Carter Hones Associates’ ongoing role as project and cost consultant, supporting delivery across design, commercial and site execution.

Carter Hones Associates began working on the project in September 2022, initially providing design management and strategic advisory services in collaboration with MOMA International Design. In February 2023, its role expanded to full project and commercial management, including quantity surveying, project management, design management and tender coordination. The firm continues to provide onsite support to maintain construction momentum, ensure alignment between design intent and execution, and control costs throughout delivery.

As part of this one year update from breaking ground, construction works are progressing at full speed aiming at completing the job by the end of 2026. Importantly, the hotel mock up room was recently completed, heralding the approval to progress with interior finishes installation and FF&E procurement in line with the project programme.

The project represents a total investment of more than AED 1 billion and brings together multiple international consultants and specialists, including MOMA International Design as lead architectural designer, Lagranja as interior designers, SEED Consulting Engineers as MEP Design Engineers and John R Harris & Partners as Structural Consultant.

“Our embedded team is working closely with all stakeholders to keep the project moving forward in a controlled and coordinated way,” said Andrew Snelling, Project Director at Carter Hones Associates. “From deep basement levels through to MEP execution, our focus remains on maintaining quality, programme certainty and commercial value as the build progresses.”

The Gran Meliá Jumeirah is being developed by ASB Investment and will be operated by Meliá Hotels International under the Gran Meliá brand. Designed by MOMA International Design, the development comprises two basement levels, a ground floor, a podium, four upper floors and a roof level. The total built up area is 91,097 square metres and the hotel will feature 366 guest rooms and suites, all offering ocean views and direct access to the beach.

Zane Heasman, Chief Commercial Officer and Parter at Carter Hones Associates, added: “Having been involved from day one, our team understands the complexity of this design and the coordination it demands. The past year has been focused on maintaining progress while protecting overall value for the client, and we are satisfied with the milestones achieved so far through close collaboration with the wider project team.”

Monica Merhebi, Partner and Director at MOMA International Design, said: “This project requires detailed coordination at every stage. Carter Hones Associates has remained embedded throughout, ensuring cost planning, design alignment and site execution stay on track as construction advances.”

The main contractor is Dutco Construction Co.(LLC),the Mep is by Alshirawi contracting, and the interior fit-out by Istana- Furniture LLC

On completion, the resort will include a full-service restaurant, lobby café, ballroom, MICE facilities, retail units, landscaped areas, four main pools, 31 suite pools, a fitness centre, spa and a rooftop terrace. Signature amenities will feature five restaurants including Zuma Beach House, Novikov and Illyos, landscaped retail and leisure areas, and one of the UAE’s longest infinity pools. The hotel sits on reclaimed land within Meraas’ Port de La Mer master plan.

Carter Hones Associates continues to deliver integrated project and cost consultancy services across the region, supporting clients through every phase of project delivery with a focus on quality, control and accountability.

About Carter Hones Associates

Carter Hones Associates is a project consultancy firm providing project strategy, project management, design management and cost and commercial management services, together with secondment solutions. The firm prides itself on making projects better for its clients, allowing them to focus on their core business while the Carter Hones team takes on the complexities of project delivery. Since its founding in 2010, the firm has brought together top-class professionals—its “Associates”—to deliver tailored solutions for each individual project. The company combines a background in architectural design and real estate development with a disciplined, structured approach: first it thinks, then it does. With offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, Carter Hones Associates delivers value across the region. For more information, visit www.carterhones.com.