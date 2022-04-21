Dubai, UAE: CARS24, the leading online platform for pre-owned vehicles, has recently taken the aerial route to deliver cars to its customers in Sydney. CARS24, announced its seven days car delivery service in Australia and for this, the company took to the skies of Sydney and flew a pre-owned refurbished car via a helicopter for delivery to its new owners. Giving Sydney a preview of the future of helicopter or drone delivery, the CARS24 helicopter delivered cars across the city earlier this month.

“CARS24, apart from its technological prowess is also ahead of the creativity curve. This unique approach demonstrates a new future where cars might be delivered not by road but by air to remote locations. We were also the first ones to gift wrap and deliver over 5000 cars in the UAE. As a brand we want to establish an idea that is not only unique in the markets we operate in, but also make it a trend within global markets,” stated Abhinav Gupta, CEO, Gulf Region for CARS24.

CARS24’s newly opened mega refurbishment lab (MRL) in UAE would roll out close to 20000+ cars in a year. The lab will run round the clock to ensure that each vehicle undergoes a stringent 150-point quality check prior to listing the cars on its eCommerce platform. This MRL at Jebel Ali has 70 bays, 5 high-end Italian paint booths, and has the capacity to roll out close to 1500 cars a month. This leased 1,000,000 sq.ft facility with a total contract value in excess of AED 40 million, is one of Dubai’s largest-ever leasing deals on record.

“Each car bought from CARS24 comes with a 7 days return policy and most importantly 2 years warranty. Cars on our platform undergo a 150+ point inspection check, are refurbished thoroughly, and go through the stringent RTA test before they are listed online. Due to our level of confidence in the cars we roll out from our MRL, we are able to ensure customers complete peace of mind for two years by offering a warranty during that period,” added Abhinav.

In addition to the UAE, CARS24 has 12 other major Mega Refurbishment Labs spread across the globe including markets such as India, Australia and Thailand.

