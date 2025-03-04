​​RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Carrier successfully participated in Big 5 Construct Saudi 2025, held from February 15-18 in Riyadh. As the HVAC Partner for the event, Carrier showcased its latest innovations in cooling technology, reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-performance, energy-efficient solutions for the Kingdom’s growing construction sector. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.

Carrier featured advanced HVAC solutions, including XPower Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) systems, the AquaForce greenspeed air-cooled chiller, and Abound, Carrier’s cutting-edge digital platform that optimizes building performance through smart analytics. Additionally, Carrier highlighted its locally manufactured Light Commercial cooling solutions, produced at its Jeddah facility, underscoring its dedication to supporting “Made in Saudi” initiatives and catering to the specific needs of the Saudi market.

"Big 5 Construct Saudi continues to be a key platform for Carrier to engage with industry leaders and showcase our latest advancements in HVAC technology," said Tony Jabbour, Managing Director, Carrier Middle East. "Our innovative solutions are designed to drive energy efficiency, sustainability and comfort, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals for a greener future."

Carrier also actively contributed to the HVACR Talks sessions, by presenting the latest advancements in VRF technology and the Hourly Analysis Program (HAP), offering valuable insights into energy-efficient building solutions.

Salman Zebian, General Manager, Carrier Saudi Arabia, added: "With the rapid expansion of Saudi Arabia’s construction sector, Carrier remains committed to providing tailored, high-efficiency cooling solutions that support the evolving needs of the market. Our presence at Big 5 Construct Saudi reaffirms our dedication to innovation and sustainability."

As the largest construction and building solutions exhibition in Saudi Arabia, Big 5 Construct Saudi provided a valuable platform for Carrier to engage with key stakeholders, explore new business opportunities and reinforce its position as a trusted HVAC solutions provider in the region.

For more information about Carrier, visit www.carrier.com/commercial/en/sa.

