Manama, Bahrain: Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in the Kingdom of Bahrain has revealed the theme of its 2022 Ramadan Campaign, Make Ramadan Extra Special between 23rd of March to 5th of April. Carrefour is enabling their customers to purchase the best local assortments and available fresh products to prepare special meals for their loved ones. The retail giant will focus on giving during the holy month as customers purchase the best decorative items and accessories to prepare for Ramadan.

This year, Carrefour wants to grant customers the chance to prepare and bring back the joyful time that is associated with the holy month. Allowing families and friends to celebrate in full force, customers will be treated to discounts on all Ramadan must haves, with up to 50% off on all categories.

Laurent Hausknecht, Regional Director of Gulf, at Majid Al Futtaim Retail commented: “At Carrefour Bahrain, we are committed to giving back to our community and providing our customers with all their essential needs. To ensure a fulfilling Ramadan experience for all, we're enabling customers to prepare for the occasion and bring back the Ramadan atmosphere to their homes and gatherings by offering a wide variety of essential Ramadan items across all categories.”

On the MAF Carrefour App, Carrefour Bahrain will extend their order delivery timings during the Holy Month till 12 AM and will also have special discounts on specific categories. In the MAF Carrefour App, customers can also access recipes and ingredient lists for specialty Ramadan dishes. In addition, customers will be eligible for free delivery on all orders worth 4 BHD and above.

Giving shoppers the chance to support local farmers and suppliers, Carrefour will also promote local fresh fruits and vegetables sourced directly from Bahraini farms, offering them to customers at unbeatable prices throughout the month.

Ramadan stresses the importance of giving back and helping the less fortunate. With a focus on community engagement, each Ramadan, Carrefour provides opportunities for customers to do their part in helping those in need. This year, Carrefour will donate Ramadan boxes to the Royal Humanitarian Foundation. Additionally, customers will be able to buy pre-packed boxes filled with essentials such as Carrefour branded sugar, tea, pasta, harees, flour, coffee, and cooking oil for individuals to extend support to their communities and donate to those in need.

