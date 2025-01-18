Three research projects led by faculty members at Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q) were awarded Academic Research Grants (ARG) in the latest Qatar Research, Development and Innovation (QRDI) Council cycle. The projects will investigate undergraduate writing support, Qatar quantum materials, and indoor geo-locating using cellular infrastructure. CMU-Q is a Qatar Foundation partner university.

English professors Pia Gómez-Laich, Silvia Pessoa and Thomas Mitchell will build on their previous work through their new project, "Scaffolding analytical and argumentative writing in higher education: Developing tools and assessing outcomes."

Khaled Harras, along with Moustafa Youssef from the department of computer science and engineering at the American University in Cairo, will continue study on "UniCellular: Towards ubiquitous and deployable context aware systems leveraging cellular infrastructures."

Mohamed Zayed, associate teaching professor of physics, along with collaborators Mahmoud Abdel-Hafiez at University of Doha for Science and Technology and Bruce Normand at the Paul Scherrer Institute in Villigen, Switzerland, will pursue the project "Qatar quantum materials."

Michael Trick is the dean of Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar. “Research is part of the fabric of Carnegie Mellon globally, and our campus is no exception,” he said. “I am very pleased that these research teams were recognized by QRDI Council for advancing scholarship and innovation in Qatar and the world.”

CMU-Q is an international campus of Carnegie Mellon University, which is a world leader in research and innovation. The Qatar campus faculty have built an impressive body of work over the last 20 years in a variety of fields—including artificial intelligence, language technologies, educational approaches and sustainability—and students are strongly encouraged to engage in their own projects.

Jennifer Bruder, associate dean of research, leads the CMU-Q Research Office that supports faculty members in their research efforts.

“Over the last 20 years, this campus has developed a broad range of research expertise, from literary criticism to quantum physics,” Bruder said. “These three projects are just a small sampling of our research activity, and the CMU-Q research community is delighted that they have been recognized.”

The ARG is a highly competitive, prestigious award from QRDI Council that supports investigator-led research and development in key strategic areas.

About Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar

Carnegie Mellon University set its own course with programs that inspire creativity and collaboration. A private, top-ranked and global university, Carnegie Mellon looks beyond the traditional borders of the university campus to have a transformative impact locally, nationally, and globally. In 2004, CMU began a partnership with Qatar Foundation to bring this unique educational experience to the Middle East.

For 20 years, Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar has provided a world-class education in the heart of Education City. More than 1300 graduates have completed their education at CMU-Q, and more than 450 students are currently pursuing studies in biological sciences, business administration, computer science and information systems.

As the CMU-Q alumni network grows, so does the impact that we have on Qatar and the world. Our graduates work at top organizations and innovative startups. They influence government policy, analyze big data, bring culture and the arts to the community, and inspire young people to learn and innovate. They are researchers, creators, entrepreneurs, analysts and educators, and they are working to improve the world around them.