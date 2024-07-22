The Philippines received nearly 5 billion ($1.35 billion) in remittances from the UAE in 2023

Customers can transfer up to AED 45,000 in a single transaction and up to AED 135,000 monthly via Careem Pay

Dubai, UAE: Careem Pay, the digital wallet and fintech platform within the Careem ‘everything app’, expands its international remittance service to include money transfers to bank accounts in the Philippines. UAE residents can send up to AED 45,000 per transaction and up to AED 135,000 per month, with an average transfer time of just 7 minutes.

Transfers reach the recipient within minutes using the recipient's bank account number and sort code, or IBAN, at competitive exchange rates and speed. Customers receive exactly the amount of money shown on the app after accounting for any back end fees imposed by banks in the Philippines.

The launch of near-instant transfers to the Philippines is the latest addition to Careem’s remittance corridors which already include India, Pakistan, and the UK. In 2024, one customer transferred AED 45,000 to a recipient in India in just 37 seconds. Another active customer transferred over AED 504,000 from the UAE to Pakistan through Careem Pay.

Mohammad El Saadi, VP of Careem Pay, commented: "Remittances are a lifeline for millions of families across our region. It’s essential that all expat communities have access to a simple and affordable way to send money back home, be it to support their families or for personal investments. Careem Pay’s purpose is to simplify financial services and improve financial inclusion across the region, and we’re thrilled to see our remittance services to India, Pakistan and the UK enable so many customers to send money abroad with ease. We’re excited to extend this critical service to another significant segment of the UAE population.”

Careem Pay also introduced a new referral program for remittance users. New users who send money abroad through a referral link will receive AED 40 credited to their Careem Pay wallet.

Careem Pay simplifies financial management for customers, captains, and business owners through a range of digital services, including bill payments and domestic and international transfers.

To initiate an international transfer to the Philippines, India, Pakistan, or to the UK, open or download the Careem app and select 'Send money' on the Careem Pay home screen.

About Careem

Careem is building the Everything App for the greater Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 2.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 50 million customers, and built a platform for the region’s best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem operates in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan.

