Dubai, UAE: Careem partners with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to provide free bike rentals for residents and tourists participating in Dubai Ride for the third year running. Participants can rent bikes for free from two of Careem Bike’s pop-up stations at Entrance A: Museum of the Future (MOTF), Trade Center St. and Entrance E: Lower FCS, Financial Center Rd using code DR24 on the one-day pass. Bikes are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Participants can also rent a Careem Bike from any of the 197 stations throughout Dubai. For the duration of the event, from 2:00 am to 8:00 am. Extra time charges for rides exceeding 45 minutes will be waived off.

Sami Amin, Senior Director of Operations at Careem, commented: “We're thrilled to support RTA's mission to enhance the Dubai Ride experience for residents and tourists again this year. By providing free bike rentals, we’re making it easier than ever for everyone to take part in this event, whether or not they have their own bike.”

Abdulrahman Mohammad Aljanahi, Director of Roads Right of Way, Traffic and Roads Agency and Head of Sports Team in RTA commented: “As part of the Dubai 30x30 challenge, Dubai Ride plays a vital role in inspiring both residents and tourists to embrace healthier lifestyles. This initiative by the RTA not only aims to make Dubai a bicycle-friendly city but also encourages the community to consider sustainable transportation alternatives. Our partnership with Careem Bike plays an essential role in advancing key priorities - sustainability, health, safety, and customer happiness.”

This initiative not only promotes Dubai as a bicycle-friendly destination but also encourages residents to adopt more sustainable transportation methods that contribute to a healthy lifestyle. It also aims to raise awareness of micro-mobility options available in the city, including Careem’s bike-sharing service.

For free bike rentals, participants can download the Careem app, select the ‘Bike’ icon, and subscribe to the one-day pass and use code DR24 at no cost, available from 2:00 am to 8:00 am on November 10th, 2024. Bikes can be picked up from the two pop-up stations near the Entrance A: Museum of the Future, Trade Center St. and Entrance E: Lower FCS, Financial Center Rd on a first come, first served basis or rented from any of the 197 Careem Bike stations, many of which are located near the event entrances. Participants must bring their own helmets and register on the Dubai Ride website. Card details will be required for security purposes, but no charges will be applied for renting the bikes.

The Dubai Ride routes will open to the public at 5:00 am, with cyclists starting their journey at 6:15 am and concluding at 8:00 am.

Launched in collaboration with the RTA, Careem Bike has become one of the largest bike-sharing networks globally. Since February 2020, Careem Bikes have helped displace over 4.32 million kgs of CO2, equivalent to the emissions of 1,208 cars over the course of years.

About Careem

Careem is building the Everything App for the greater Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 2.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 70 million customers, and built a platform for the region’s best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem operates in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan.

