CARACAL’s display to include high-end hunting rifles from MERKEL and LIWA Arms as well as one-of-a-kind luxury rifles and pistols

Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE Group entity, CARACAL, a leading firearms producer in the GCC region, is making its 16th appearance at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2023), as the UAE’s premier producer of high-performance pistols, sub-machine guns, rifles, and sniper rifles.

At the 20th edition of the event, which runs from 2 – 8 September at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), CARACAL will be a sector sponsor, showcasing its full commercial line of highly versatile pistols and precision rifles. Additionally, the CARACAL stand will feature displays from LAHAB LIGHT AMMUNITION, LIWA Arms, and its subsidiary MERKEL, a producer of luxury German hunting rifles.

Hamad Al Ameri, CEO of CARACAL, said: “We are proud to be returning as a sector sponsor for another edition of ADIHEX. CARACAL’s innovative journey to becoming a leading firearms producer in the region and global competitor in the firearms market reflects our commitment to the ‘Industry 4.0’ and ‘Make it in Emirates’ initiatives set out by UAE government. This year’s exhibition is an exciting one for CARACAL, as we showcase our locally produced firearms and celebrate the UAE’s unique heritage through distinguished, one-of-a-kind pistols and hunting rifles.”

CARCAL’s display will include MERKEL’s range of HELIX bolt-action, K5 single-shot, and JAEGER bolt-action hunting rifles, as well as three HELIX DELUXE hunting rifles with bespoke engravings inspired by UAE heritage sites and wildlife. Additionally, LIWA Arms CHAYEH Z20 hunting rifles and a variety of small calibre ammunition from LAHAB LIGHT AMMUNITION will be showcased.

A focal point for CARACAL will be three extravagant pistols. Adorned in 24-carat gold inlays and platinum windows, the pistols pay homage to a timeless UAE landmark and its heroes.

CARACAL will also display the ENHANCED F, F GEN II, and 2011 pistols, CAR 816 rifle, and CAR 817 DMR, CSR 308, and CSR 338 rifles.

ADIHEX is the largest exhibition for hunting, equestrian, and heritage preservation in the Middle East and Africa region. The highly celebrated annual event attracts over 150,000 local and global visitors to explore the latest technologies, innovations, and trends in equestrian, hunting, camping, traditional, and modern hunting. Under the theme ‘Sustainability and Heritage... A Reborn Aspiration’, ADIHEX 2023 offers CARACAL the opportunity to deepen their affinity with the UAE public, feature their trailblazing firearms, and highlight their global presence and reputation.

Attendees of ADIHEX can visit CARACAL at stand 12A01.

About CARACAL

Established in 2007, CARACAL is a regional and international leader in high-performance small arms. The company designs, engineers, innovates and manufactures mission-proven firearms for law enforcement, security and military forces, with a production legacy spanning more than 15 years. CARACAL’s product portfolio includes pistols, submachine guns, assault rifles and sniper rifles across a range of calibres. CARACAL’s experience reflects in the quality, performance and dependability of its growing range of weapons, incorporating the latest technological advances, developed to meet the evolving and challenging nature of warfare as well as the diverse mission requirements of customers in the UAE and abroad.

CARACAL is part of the Missiles & Weapons cluster of EDGE Group, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups.

For more information, please visit https://caracal.ae

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 25 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.ae

