Dubai, UAE: Capital Gate Advisors (CGA), a premier strategic communications consultancy, today announced its official launch. Specializing in financial communications, investor relations, public policy, and corporate reputation management, CGA offers high-level senior counsel and execution support to businesses across the Middle East and key global markets.

Founded by industry veterans Ajith Henry and Wajih Halawa, Capital Gate Advisors brings a powerful blend of regional expertise and international best practices to each mandate. Ajith Henry, formerly Managing Director & Head of Strategic Communications at FTI Consulting Middle East, and Wajih Halawa, who previously served as Partner at Brunswick and Head of External Affairs at Majid Al Futtaim, have formed CGA to address the growing need for strategic communications solutions in a rapidly evolving business landscape.

Ajith Henry, Managing Partner of Capital Gate Advisors, said: "At Capital Gate Advisors, we differentiate ourselves by offering more than just high-level strategic counsel; we are hands-on partners who ensure the strategies we develop are effectively implemented. Each of our consultants brings at least 20 years of experience and a deep understanding of local market dynamics, complemented by global expertise."

Capital Gate Advisors is committed to providing senior-level counsel and execution, ensuring that every client engagement benefits from direct involvement of seasoned experts. CGA's model emphasizes a trusted partner and collaborator mindset, working closely with clients to deliver tailored solutions that go beyond strategy to hands-on execution. The firm is also dedicated to knowledge transfer and capacity building, helping clients’ in-house teams evolve to meet world-class standards in communications and investor engagement.

Key offerings of Capital Gate Advisors:

Financial Communications & Investor Relations: Strategic advisory on IPOs, M&As, and restructuring transactions, with an emphasis on transparency, regulatory compliance, and trust-building with stakeholders

Strategic advisory on IPOs, M&As, and restructuring transactions, with an emphasis on transparency, regulatory compliance, and trust-building with stakeholders Corporate Reputation Management: Comprehensive strategies to build, protect, and enhance corporate reputation for financial services entities, backed by data-driven insights and stakeholder engagement

Comprehensive strategies to build, protect, and enhance corporate reputation for financial services entities, backed by data-driven insights and stakeholder engagement Public Affairs & Policy Advisory: Expert counsel to navigate regulatory environments, geopolitical risks, and public sector engagement

Expert counsel to navigate regulatory environments, geopolitical risks, and public sector engagement Executive Positioning & Coaching: Personalized executive coaching and thought leadership programs

ESG Advisory: Develop ESG frameworks that align with international best practices

Develop ESG frameworks that align with international best practices Issues and Crisis Management: Proactive strategies to mitigate risks and safeguard reputations, with real-time crisis management support to ensure business resilience

CGA’s consultants are strategically located in key global financial centers, including London, New York, Singapore, Mumbai, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh. Each consultant brings at least 20 years of experience, having led major mandates for financial institutions, sovereign wealth funds, and systemic public-sector entities. The senior team includes experts who have led regional businesses of the world’s leading communications firms, served as sell-side analysts, and headed IR departments at large-cap companies in the region.

With ex-corporate communications and IR leaders, economists, financial journalists, ESG experts, and marketers, CGA offers a holistic approach to addressing the unique challenges of each client. This expertise and global reach, combined with deep local market knowledge, ensures that CGA provides multi-faceted expertise tailored to specific client needs.

The founding members have a proven track record of advising on several of the largest IPOs and M&A transactions in the MENA region, helping clients navigate complex market transactions and build strong reputations in capital markets.

About Capital Gate Advisors

CGA is a premier strategic communications consultancy specializing in financial communications, investor relations, public policy, and corporate reputation management. Founded by industry veterans with extensive advisory and in-house experience, Capital Gate Advisors provides senior counsel and execution on critical mandates through bespoke teams of homegrown experts.

Our services are led by senior subject matter experts with a deep understanding of regional market dynamics, complemented by access to global expert networks and international best practices. Our client-centric model ensures that we tailor solutions to meet clients' needs and commit to knowledge transfer and capacity building for their in-house teams.

CGA team has led high-impact mandates for leading corporates, banks, SWFs, financial regulators, and government and public-sector entities. We have also advised on some of the largest IPOs and M&A transactions in the MENA region.

For more information about Capital Gate Advisors and its bespoke strategic communications solutions, please visit www.capitalgate-advisors.com

Media contact:

Garima Arora

Head of Operations

Capital Gate Advisors

+971 56 1029 536

garora@capitalgate-advisors.com