Capital Bank announced the inauguration of Capital Campus, the first specialized training center designed to elevate knowledge and enhance its employees' practical and scientific skills through a simulation system for trainees.

The opening ceremony, attended by Nadeem AlKhitan, Chief Consumer Banking Officer, and representatives of senior management and bank employees, included an introduction about the center’s facilities, emphasizing the transformative impact it will have on the beneficiaries.

Located in Umm Al-Summaq area, Capital Campus will serve as the bank's primary training center for both new and existing employees. The center will use innovative training methods and advanced technology to provide educational experiences that closely simulate real-life banking scenarios.

Mais Kayed, Customer Experience and Business Excellence Manager at Capital Bank, expressed satisfaction, stating, "We are delighted to introduce the first branch of its kind in the Kingdom and the Jordanian banking market. It will serve as our hub for unifying knowledge and upskilling our current and new employees in line with Capital Bank’s approach."

Kayed emphasized that Capital Campus represents a new chapter in the developmental journey of Capital Bank's employees, highlighting the bank's commitment to fostering a culture of continuous learning and growth. This commitment ensures that employees possess the necessary skills and knowledge to deliver exceptional service to both individual and corporate customers.

Beyond fundamental training, Capital Campus will serve as a versatile platform for launching new products, campaigns, awareness initiatives, award distribution ceremonies, workshops, and educational discussions for customers.

-Ends-

About Capital Bank Group

Capital Bank Group is considered one of the top financial institutions operating in the Jordanian and regional markets, with assets of approximately JOD 7.6 billion, while the total equity is nearly JOD 728 million.

Capital Bank Group includes Capital Bank, which since its inception in 1995, has grown to become one of the top financial institutions in Jordan, offering the Jordanian market a comprehensive set of commercial and investment banking services and solutions tailored to the needs of retail and corporate clients alike.

In 2005, Capital Bank (Jordan) purchased majority shares of the National Bank of Iraq (61.85%), which enabled NBI to develop its products and services, strengthen its foothold and enhance financial inclusion at the country level, support export activities and provide all services to Jordanian companies operating In Iraq. In 2021, the National Bank of Iraq continued to realize its expansion strategy by launching its first branch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to provide financial and trade services to its corporate clients.

As for Capital Investments, it is a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital Bank established in 2006 and is set as a regional leader in providing comprehensive investment banking services that include asset management, brokerage as well as corporate financial advisory. The company serves a diverse array of local, regional, and international clientele, including major corporations, government entities, and high-net-worth individuals through its offices in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates / Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC).

Further building on its ambitious expansion strategy, Capital Bank Group also acquired Bank Audi’s operations in both Jordan and Iraq in 2021 and followed that milestone in 2022 with the acquisition of the branches and operations of Société Générale Bank in Jordan, strengthening its competitive position in the Jordanian banking market. In early 2022, Capital Bank launched its digital bank - Blink, to re-imagine the way people conduct their banking operations, targeting young individuals.

In June 2022, Capital Bank raised its capital through issuing new shares in favor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) – one the largest sovereign funds worldwide – as a strategic investor in Capital Bank. with a 23.97% stake, a milestone which will enable the Group to implement its expansion strategy and introduce new products and services to meet the needs of its clients and benefit its shareholders.

For more information, please visit Capital Bank website: www.capitalbank.jo