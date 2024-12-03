Capital Bank Group, a leading financial institution in the Middle East, has reinforced its unwavering dedication to providing advanced, reliable banking solutions tailored to meet the needs of its customers.

In response to ongoing market changes, the Group emphasized its independence, operating without affiliation with other financial entities or platforms entering the market. This autonomy strengthens its legacy of trust and excellence, ensuring customers receive customized financial solutions designed to address their unique requirements.

The Group encompasses a range of subsidiaries that deliver specialized financial services across various sectors. Capital Bank serves individuals, businesses, and institutions in Jordan with comprehensive banking solutions. Capital Investments, a leader in investment banking, offers asset management, brokerage, and financial advisory services through its offices in Jordan and Dubai. Capital Leasing provides innovative financial solutions designed to meet client needs and support diverse economic activities.

The National Bank of Iraq delivers full-service banking across Iraq, playing a vital role in advancing financial inclusion and economic growth. Its presence also extends to Saudi Arabia through its branch operations.

Blink by Capital offers cutting-edge banking services tailored for customers who prefer mobile-first solutions.

Capital Bank Group is committed to strengthening customer trust and preserving the distinguished reputation of its brand. It affirms that it has no affiliations with other financial entities in the market.

The Group and its subsidiaries remain steadfast in their mission to deliver innovative, secure, and reliable financial services. To learn more, visit www.capitalbank.jo.