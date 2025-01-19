Capital Bank has wrapped up its 2024 annual savings campaign, the largest of its kind in Jordan, under the theme “Starts with Gold, Ends with Cash.” The campaign concluded in announcing the final five grand prize winners, each receiving a remarkable JOD 100,000.

The winners were: Eklas Marshod Abd Allah Hadad from the new Zarqa Branch, Mohammed Amin Abedalellah Ahmad Al-Hazaymeh from the Irbid Branch, Aniseh Zakaria Mansour Shomali from the Jabal Al-Hussein Branch, Usaimah Moh’d Abdelwahab Khalifeh from the Al-Madina Al-Munawara Branch, and Yasmin Abdelrahman Mohd Abusamaha from the Abdali Main Branch.

Clients and bank staff attended celebrations at the bank’s branches in Zarqa, Irbid, and Amman.

The campaign also included exclusive prizes for children’s savings accounts, featuring exciting family trips to Land of Legends in Turkey. Winners of these prizes included Mousa, represented by his father, Simreen Tawfiq Mousa Khreis from the Irbid Branch; Ameer, represented by his father, Ma’moun Bassem Abdulghani Al-Kharashi from the Sweifieh Branch; Yousef, represented by his father, Mohammad Al-Fawaeer from the Salt Branch; Mais Salameh, on behalf of child Mazen Darwazeh from the Abdali Main Branch; and Haneen Firas Abdelrazaq Ghosheh, represented by her father, from the Shmeisani Branch.

This major savings initiative is part of Capital Bank’s ongoing commitment to promoting a culture of saving in the community while providing its clients with exceptional value. By offering financial rewards and incentives, the bank aims to encourage clients to build a stable and promising financial future.

Nadeem Khitan, Chief Consumer Banking Officer at Capital Bank, said, “We are proud of the outstanding success of this campaign, which exceeded all our expectations. The enthusiasm shown by our clients was incredible and speaks volumes about their trust in our services and their eagerness to benefit from the unique opportunities we provide. Their trust is what motivates us to continue delivering excellence.”

He added, “The success of this campaign reinforces Capital Bank’s position as one of the leading financial institutions in Jordan. It reflects our vision to deliver genuine added value to our clients, whether through substantial prizes or exceptional banking services. We look forward to launching more initiatives that foster a culture of saving and help our clients achieve their financial goals.”

Looking ahead to 2025, Capital Bank will continue to roll out a series of campaigns and special offers designed to reward its clients for their commitment to saving and loyalty to the bank, ensuring it remains their preferred financial partner.

-Ends-

About Capital Bank Group

Capital Bank Group is recognized as a leading financial institution in both the Jordanian and regional markets with total assets of JOD 8.3 billion and a total equity of approximately JOD 783 million.

The Group encompasses Capital Bank of Jordan, which has evolved since its establishment in 1995 into one of Jordan’s premier financial institutions. It offers a comprehensive range of commercial and investment banking services, tailored to meet the diverse needs of both retail and corporate clients.

In 2005, Capital Bank of Jordan acquired a majority stake (61.85%) in the National Bank of Iraq (NBI). This strategic acquisition enabled NBI to expand its product and service offerings, strengthen its market position, enhance financial inclusion, support export activities, and provide a broad array of services to businesses operating in Iraq. Continuing its expansion strategy, NBI opened its first branch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2023, offering financial and trade services to its corporate clients.

Capital Investments, a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital Bank established in 2006, has emerged as a regional leader in the investment banking sector. It provides comprehensive services including asset management, brokerage, and corporate financial advisory. The company caters to a diverse base of clientele, including major corporations, government entities, and high-net-worth individuals, through its offices in Jordan and the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) in the United Arab Emirates.

Pursuing its ambitious growth strategy, Capital Bank Group acquired Bank Audi’s operations in Jordan and Iraq in 2021. This was followed by the acquisition of Société Générale Bank in Jordan in 2022, further solidifying its competitive position in the Jordanian banking sector. In early 2022, Capital Bank launched Blink, a digital bank aimed at redefining banking for retail customers.

In 2022, Capital Bank strengthened its capital base by issuing a USD 100 million Tier 1 perpetual bond—the first of its kind for a Jordanian bank in the local market, listed on NASDAQ Dubai. Additionally, Capital Bank raised its capital by issuing new shares to the Public Investment Fund (PIF), one of the largest sovereign funds globally, as a strategic investor. With a 23.97% stake, this capital raise enabled the Group to continue executing its expansion strategy and its commitment to continue introducing innovative products and services that benefit both clients and shareholders.

Commemorating its commitment to excellence in 2024, customer-centric practices, innovation, and excellence in digital banking services, Capital Bank of Jordan received the “Best Digital Bank” award in Jordan from Euromoney magazine and the “Best Mobile Banking App in Jordan” award from International Business Magazine.

For more information, please visit Capital Bank website: www.capitalbank.jo