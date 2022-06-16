UAE - CAPEX MENA, one of the leading fintech and online investment brokerages in the Middle East, has reported a 58% increase in trading volumes for May 2022 on a YoY reporting basis. The broker has its UAE office in Abu Dhabi and is licensed by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Financial Services Regulatory Authority.

Madalina Rotaru, Chief Executive Officer of Key Way Markets LTD, the company operating CAPEX MENA commented: "We have ambitious plans to push CAPEX MENA higher within the MENA region in terms of the trading technology we provide, the asset classes we make accessible on our trading platform and the licenses we’re obtaining in different jurisdictions. All of these advancements are based on the strong growth we have already witnessed in 2022, and the 58% increase in trading volumes we have confirmed for May.”

Earlier this year, CAPEX.com officials reiterated their pursuit of growth by making decisive changes to their product categories' operating costs, reducing spreads by up to 90%, and switching from fixed to floating spreads.

Madalina Rotaru commented: "We are excited to witness the next stage for the development of CAPEX MENA. The decision to reduce the trading costs for our clients helped increase the trading volumes and allowed us to delve further into product development – we are here to reiterate our full dedication towards getting traders what they need".

A global multi-licensed broker operated by Key Way Group, CAPEX.com is changing the way people in the Middle East invest, making online trading more accessible, transparent, and secure in the region. Since opening its strategic location in Abu Dhabi in 2020, CAPEX.com has offered an authentic, exceptional trading experience for professional and novice traders alike. CAPEX.com is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) FSRA, and the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA).

