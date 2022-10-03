Canyon will present product lines of PC accessories and gaming solutions at the world's biggest exhibition GITEX Technology week from 10th October to 14th October at the Dubai World trade center.

Canyon Accessories started operations in the Netherlands in 2003. It has grown into a full-scale electronics brand in 19 years and now has 16 offices in Europe and sells its products in more than 26 countries. The brand’s portfolio includes more than 250 products: mobile and PC accessories, wearable devices.

The brand's products are designed for young lovers of urban culture, people of the big city, and those who strive for innovation. Canyon motivates the younger generation to be themselves, and change this world for the better - their creativity, their history, their eco-responsibility, tolerance, humanity, desire to help and share, their reasonable consumption - it is a very valuable contribution to this world.

During GITEX Technology Week 2022, Canyon will showcase its outstanding products, which formed its image as the brand who launches to market only the most stable and trustworthy solutions: power banks, headphones, keyboard, mice, PC headsets, webcams, USB hubs, fitness trackers and smart watches – the latter two being the most popular products among consumers in the region.

Key products to be showcased include Canyon Gaming portfolio. It’s a series of PC accessories created for gamers. The devices are a perfect choice for those who like unique design and extended functionality for an affordable price. At GITEX Canyon will present mice, keyboards, gamepads, headsets, mousepads, gaming chairs, gaming sets, bungees & stands.

Now, focusing on international expansion, Canyon is targeting partners from the MENA region and other countries. «The Middle East is an important market for us and GITEX has proven to be a great platform in establishing the brand’s presence in the region and connecting with a wider audience. We believe we will be able to meet the demands and expectations of our customers. Nowadays, the young generation is completely involved in gadgets, and we intend to provide mobile, computer, and wearable accessories through which the youth may express their personality and style. Together with this, we offer an experience of using high-quality products at an affordable price. Canyon is already presented in UAE, Kuwait, Oman and Libya. We are also launching in a few big retailers and e-commerce in KSA and UAE until the end of the year», - comments Sales BDM ASBIS Brands, Tarek Iaali.

