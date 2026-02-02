Dubai, UAE – Today, Canon has earned EcoVadis Platinum status for the second consecutive year, placing the company in the top 1% of businesses rated worldwide for sustainability performance.

EcoVadis evaluates over 150,000 companies spanning 185 countries and 250 industries across four categories: Environment, Labour & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Canon's overall score improved to 89/100, up from 85/100 in 2025, maintaining the company’s Platinum rating for a second consecutive year.

The Canon Group’s strong performance highlights its comprehensive dedication to sustainability, leading to high scores in all four categories. Canon received particularly high marks in the categories of Environment and Labour & Human Rights.

Driving Impact: Ongoing Sustainability Commitments

Canon is committed to strengthening initiatives related to environmental and social issues.

In the environmental field, Canon aims to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions throughout entire product life cycles (scope 1, 2, and 3) by 2050.1 Canon has also set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets in line with SBTi standards: by 2030, a 42% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions and a 25% reduction in Scope 3 emissions (categories 1 and 11) compared to 2022 levels.2

Furthermore, Canon has formulated the Canon Group Human Rights Policy as a declaration of its stance on human rights and implements human rights due diligence throughout the entire Group.

"We are so proud of achieving the EcoVadis Platinum rating for the second consecutive year" said Peter Bragg, EMEA Sustainability & Government Affairs Director at Canon EMEA. "This ongoing recognition, alongside our improved overall score, serves as powerful validation of our commitment to sustainable business practices and our continuous drive to positively influence our environmental and social footprint. Retaining our Platinum status and remaining among the top 1% of rated organisations motivates us to continue raising the bar for sustainability in our industry."

[1] Scope 1: Direct emissions (city gas, LPG, diesel, kerosene, non-energy-related greenhouse gases, etc.); Scope 2: Indirect emissions (electricity, steam, etc.); Scope 3: Emissions in the supply chains. category 1: Purchased goods and services; category 11: Use of products sold.

[2] The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a global initiative that encourages companies to set GHG reduction targets based on climate science. It is jointly operated by the UN Global Compact (UNGC), World Resources Institute (WRI), World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), and the CDP.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is a global leader in sustainability ratings, specifically designed for businesses to assess their performance in critical areas regarding environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The company provides reliable, globally recognised sustainability ratings and insights, enabling companies to reduce risk, drive improvement, and accelerate positive impact on the planet and society.

About Canon Middle East

Canon Middle East, a subsidiary of Canon Europe, is the operational headquarters for Canon in the Middle East, based in Dubai, UAE. With over 25 years of presence in the region, Canon Middle East continues to strengthen its operations and commitment to customers.

This regional dedication is built upon Canon's global legacy. Founded in 1937, the desire to continuously innovate has kept Canon at the forefront of imaging excellence throughout its 80-year history with its commitments to invest in the right areas and capture growth opportunities. From cameras to commercial printers, and business consultancy to healthcare technologies, Canon enriches lives and businesses through imaging innovation. Canon's corporate philosophy is Kyosei – 'living and working together for the common good'. In EMEA, Canon Europe pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon's products, solutions and services.

Canon invests heavily in R&D, delivering the richest and most innovative products and services to satisfy customers' creative needs. From amateur photographers to professional print companies, Canon enables each customer to realise their own passion for image. Further information about Canon Middle East is available at www.canon-me.com

