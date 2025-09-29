Dubai, UAE: Canadian University Dubai (CUD) students, Karthika Manoj and Anthony Ibrahim, are demonstrating the power of undergraduate research in driving global innovation. Both emerging talents in the engineering domain, Karthika and Anthony have delivered pioneering projects in the fields of robotics and data science, proving how the next generation is leading in the advancement of technology.

A standout student in the Computer and Networking Engineering program, Karthika has recently completed a three-week research traineeship in Germany with the Department of Automated and Autonomous Systems at the Technical University of Freiberg. During the hands-on project, Karthika worked with an existing simulator for the Unitree G1 U-6 humanoid robot, a platform with a human-like form factor used in scenarios where replicating human anatomy is important to accomplish specific tasks.

Under the mentorship of distinguished international academics, Dennis Bäcker and Amir Nemati, Karthika was able to apply what she has learnt at CUD to solve real-world problems in robotics. She said, “This experience has added a practical, research-oriented dimension to my studies at CUD. It allowed me to see how the concepts I study in computer and networking engineering can be applied in advanced fields like robotics and automation. I am grateful for the opportunity to work with an inspiring team, contribute to ongoing research, and gain insights that I can bring back to my studies and future projects.”

Karthika’s traineeship marked the beginning of a wider partnership between CUD and TU Freiberg. Dr. Arash Kermani Kolankeh, Associate Professor in the School of Engineering, Applied Science and Technology at CUD, said, “This collaboration with TU Freiberg is part of a broader strategy to immerse our students in the production-oriented research cultures of industrialized nations. We’re now working on expanding this collaboration, including official internships and faculty exchanges in the near future.”

Also applying his academic learning to advance real-world techniques, Anthony, a third-year Mechatronics Engineering student, presented his research at the 7th HCT International Multi-Conferences on Advances in Science & Engineering Technology (ASET 2025). His paper, titled ‘Empirical Analysis of Feature Selection Methods under Varying Selection Thresholds’ provides a comprehensive evaluation of techniques that are critical in fields like biomedical science.

Anthony’s work was guided by faculty mentor Dr. Firuz Kamalov, Professor in the School of Engineering, Applied Science and Technology, and delivered a significant contribution to the field of study. Dr. Kamalov said, “Anthony’s research represents the type of critical inquiry we encourage at CUD, one that combines rigorous data analysis with practical applications. His study on feature selection methods not only contributes to the academic community but also opens the door for advancements in biomedical sciences and AI. At CUD, we aim to nurture this spirit of innovation, enabling our students to create knowledge that has real-world relevance and global impact.”

With all related code made publicly available on GitHub, Anthony leaves a legacy for the global research community while continuing to explore innovations in AI and robotics through ongoing projects and competitions at the university. He remarked, “It was a great experience working on this paper alongside Dr. Kamalov and presenting at an international conference like ASET was a rewarding milestone. Not only did it enhance my research skills, it also reaffirmed my commitment to expanding my knowledge through innovative projects and hands-on experience.”

Dr. Sherif Moussa, Professor and Dean of the School of Engineering, Applied Science and Technology said, “These initiatives exemplify CUD’s commitment to experiential learning, international collaboration, and academic mentorship, set in the context of our continuing efforts to support the UN Sustainable Development Goals around education and innovation. Karthika and Anthony are demonstrating the real-world impact that students can have at undergraduate level, while setting the standards for the next generation of tech leaders.”