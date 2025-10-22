Dubai, UAE: Canadian University Dubai (CUD) has been ranked as the #1 institution in Dubai for the fifth consecutive year, according to the recently published Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Arab Region University Rankings for 2026. The university has also been ranked in 21st position in the Arab world, reinforcing its regional leadership in entrepreneurship, innovation, and future-ready academic programs.

Positioning CUD among the region’s most highly regarded universities on the global stage, the latest QS ranking reflects the institution’s strategic initiatives designed to align education with the critical demands of the future workforce. Among the cornerstones of CUD’s success has been its dedication to fostering a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation across the institution. The university’s state-of-the-art Incubator Hub, located within its downtown Dubai campus, brings together a community of academics and industry leaders to provide mentorship, funding opportunities, and access to industry networks that is building the next generation of impactful business ventures.

In response to global industry trends, CUD has also introduced a suite of new academic programs to prepare students for the jobs of the future. These include undergraduate and graduate degrees in artificial intelligence, sustainability, and public health, as well as a DBA program that aims to nurture the global leaders of tomorrow. Designed in collaboration with industry experts and aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, these programs aim to equip students with the practical skills and knowledge to address complex global challenges.

Speaking about the recent accomplishment in the QS Arab Region Rankings, CUD Chancellor, Mr. Buti Saeed Al Ghandi, said, “This recognition is a testament to the academic strength of Canadian University Dubai, combined with our vision to empower the next generation of leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs. We are committed to fostering a dynamic learning environment that supports the UAE vision to lead in the pioneering business sectors of the future, while promoting sustainability and coexistence across society.”

President and Vice Chancellor, Prof. Karim Chelli, added, “Once again, we are honored to be recognized among the top institutions in the Arab Region and to retain our position as the number one university in Dubai. This achievement is the result of our strategic approach to delivering academic excellence, research impact, and student success that looks to the future in an ever-changing world. As we continue to build our global partnerships, we remain dedicated to providing a Canadian-inspired education that meets international standards while supporting the economic and social advancement of the UAE and the wider Arab world.”

As one of the most prestigious and trusted global benchmarks for higher education, the QS ranking system provides an independent and comprehensive assessment of university performance worldwide. Launched in 2014, the QS Arab Region Rankings evaluate institutions using performance indicators that combine internationally recognized criteria with region-specific measures, tailored to reflect the unique context of higher education in the Arab world.