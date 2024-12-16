Dubai, UAE: Canadian University Dubai (CUD) has announced the launch of a cutting-edge Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence (MScAI) degree to meet the growing demand for advanced skilled in this rapidly evolving field. The industry-oriented program, developed in collaboration with CUD and its Canadian partners, aligns seamlessly with Canada's leading role in the strategic advancement of AI globally.. The curriculum also supports the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, which aims to transform the nation into a world leader in AI, and to align with the World Economic Forum Future of Jobs Report, which identifies AI as a key driver of job creation.

Established within the School of Engineering, Applied Science and Technology, the MScAI explores pioneering technologies associated with the discipline, including machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing, computer vision, robotics, and data science. The curriculum is reviewed by local industry leaders and international academic experts, to address the emerging regional skill demands and to benchmark the program against world-class programs in Canada and overseas. Courses will be taught by internationally renowned faculty with top-tier research credentials who are joining CUD from leading Canadian institutions such as the University of Waterloo, and Queen’s University.

With a strong emphasis on the ethical considerations in AI development, graduates of the MScAI will be prepared to apply their skills and knowledge to contribute to responsible social and economic progress. As the UAE prioritizes investment in people to help advance AI across sectors, companies are increasingly looking for expertise, with a focus on leveraging AI to address global challenges across a wide range of sectors, including healthcare, finance, education, and manufacturing.

As with all academic programs at CUD, MScAI will have a strong experiential learning component, designed to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of both theoretical concepts and practical applications, and to fosters innovative thinking and creative problem-solving. Through collaborative projects, research thesis, and partnerships with local businesses, students will gain invaluable real-world experience and networking opportunities. During the first semester of the program, the university will inaugurate a state-of-the-art high-performance computing lab, which will serve as a hub for multidisciplinary initiatives across programs and with industry.

Speaking about the launch, Dr. Sherif Moussa, Dean of CUD’s School of Engineering, Applied Science and Technology, said, “The launch of the MScAI program marks a significant milestone for Canadian University Dubai as we address the urgent need for highly skilled AI professionals both in the UAE and globally. This program equips students with a robust foundation in AI technologies, combined with practical skills and ethical awareness, to ensure they are well-prepared to lead innovation in diverse industries. We are thrilled to welcome our first cohort of students and to foster a vibrant community of AI experts here at CUD”

The CUD Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence is accredited by the UAE Ministry of Education and admission is now open for the forthcoming Spring semester starting in January 2025.

About Canadian University Dubai

Established in 2006, Canadian University Dubai (CUD) is a higher education institution located in City Walk, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The university is the #1 ranking University in Dubai according to the QS World University Rankings 2025. CUD is a diverse and dynamic institution, with over 120 student nationalities. The university provides academic programs at both the undergraduate and graduate levels with a reputation for academic excellence. With 18 accredited degree programs and over 30 concentrations, CUD offers a diverse range of programs across four academic faculties, ensuring a comprehensive learning experience. The curriculum is Canadian-inspired and serves as a gateway for students to pursue higher education, research, entrepreneurship and employment opportunities in Canada.

www.cud.ac.ae