Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Cambridge Health Group, (“the Group”) the GCC’s leading provider of post-acute care, specifically inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation, long-term care, and home healthcare services, has unveiled its new brand identity at the Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh, marking a major milestone in the transformation of healthcare delivery across the region.

Cambridge Health Group’s new brand builds upon a long-standing reputation for clinical excellence, compassion, and innovation, while reflecting a forward-looking vision to become the region’s largest and most-trusted post-acute care provider. The brand reinforces the Group’s mission to deliver exceptional care, through empowered teams, patient-first values, and regional scale.

The unveiling of the new identity marks the foundation for Cambridge Health Group’s next phase of growth, following a period of continued momentum, with capacity expansion, licensing and integration, as highlighted in its majority-owner, Amanat Holdings’, H1 2025 financial results. The refreshed brand also underscores Cambridge Health Group’s ongoing dedication to improving the quality of life for patients through innovation, partnership, and people-focused care, positioning the Group for its next phase of regional growth and impact.

During the Global Health Exhibition, Cambridge Health Group Chairman, Dr. Ali Aldhaheri along with fellow board members met several distinguished guests, with Cambridge Health Group honoured to have welcomed His Excellency Mr. Fahad Abdulrahman Aljalajel, the Minister of Health for Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Excellency Professor Dr. Khaled Abdel-Ghaffor, Deputy Prime Minister of Health and Population for Arab Republic of Egypt, and Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman of Amanat Holdings PJSC, during the exhibition.

Dr. Ali Aldhaheri, Chairman of Cambridge Health Group, commented:

“The unveiling of our new brand marks a defining moment for Cambridge Health Group as we continue to grow and strengthen our presence across the GCC. Our new identity reflects our position as a trusted regional leader in post-acute and rehabilitative care, and our focus on a future defined by innovation, excellence, and patient-centric healthcare.

“Our vision, ‘To be the region’s largest and most-trusted post-acute care provider, delivering exceptional care’, encapsulates our belief that our greatest strength lies in our people, our patients, our teams and our partners, who inspire us every day to deliver exceptional care and better outcomes.”

Wael Abdallah, Group CEO of Cambridge Health Group, added:

“The evolution of the Cambridge Health Group brand represents a milestone in our journey to define post-acute care in the region. It embodies our commitment to providing compassionate, high-quality, and accessible care, while ensuring our teams have the resources and environment to deliver the best outcomes for our patients. With our strong presence across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, Cambridge Health Group is well-positioned to expand and elevate post-acute and long-term care throughout the GCC.”

Cambridge Health Group operates six facilities across the GCC, including two in Abu Dhabi, and others in Al Ain, Jeddah, Khobar, and Dhahran, with 715 operational beds and a workforce of more than 1,100 healthcare professionals. Founded in 2012, the Group has grown to become the region’s largest and most established provider of post-acute care. Cambridge Health Group delivers long-term care, rehabilitation, home healthcare, and outpatient services through a compassionate, evidence-based and patient-centric model designed to deliver world-class outcomes, support recovery, and improve long-term wellbeing. It is majority-owned by Amanat Holdings PJSC, the region’s leading listed healthcare and education investor.

About Cambridge Health Group

Cambridge Health Group is the GCC’s leading provider of post-acute care, specifically inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation, long-term, and home healthcare services, operating 715 beds across the UAE and Saudi Arabia with plans to expand beyond 1,000 beds. With a workforce of over 1,100 healthcare professionals, Cambridge Health Group is focused on improving patient outcomes and quality of life through patient-centric care model.

Media Contact

Ihab Elghonimi

Group Chief Business Officer

Cambridge Health Group

Communications@Cambridge-Health.com