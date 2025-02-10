Cairo, Egypt – iSON Xperiences and global analytics software leader FICO recently hosted a successful event in Cairo, bringing together key figures from the Egyptian Banking and Financial Services sectors. The event focused on "The Hyper-Personalized World: Mastering Data, AI, and Decisions at Scale," exploring how businesses within this dynamic sector can leverage cutting-edge technologies to enhance their ability to manage customers across the entire lifecycle.

The Egyptian banking industry is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by digitalisation and evolving customer expectations. In this environment, personalised customer experiences are no longer a luxury, but a necessity. The partnership between iSON Xperiences and FICO focuses on empowering banks and financial institutions with solutions that integrate FICO's decisioning technology with iSON Xperiences' AI led BPO & CX services. This integration enables businesses to improve customer acquisition, management, and debt collection through solutions that combine data, analytics, machine learning, and AI with human expertise. These solutions create more meaningful, seamless, and sustainable customer interactions, fostering greater customer loyalty and driving long-term growth.

"Our primary objective is to assist our clients in achieving maximum customer value through the power of data-driven innovation," stated Manoj Mudgal, Country Head of Egypt at iSON Xperiences. "This necessitates a deep understanding and accurate prediction of customer behaviours and requirements, followed by the translation of these insights into automated decision-making processes. We identified FICO as the leading provider in this domain, possessing cutting-edge expertise in leveraging AI, decision management software, optimisation, and other advanced technologies to transform data and insights into tangible, impactful outcomes. By leveraging these combined capabilities, Egyptian banks can gain a competitive edge, improve operational efficiency, and deliver exceptional customer experiences that meet the evolving demands of today's digital-first consumers."

The event provided a platform for attendees to explore how to leverage these combined capabilities to gain a deeper understanding of customer behaviour, improve customer acquisition strategies, enhance customer retention efforts, and optimise debt recovery processes.

“Hyper-personalization not only leads to greater customer engagement and satisfaction, it can also help retail banks better understand and meet the unique needs of underserved populations,” said Mehdi Kerchouni, senior associate partner at FICO. “Through sharper analysis of customer data, banks can create products for specific cohorts of people who have had little access to credit. Personalized digital interfaces can make banking services more user-friendly, encouraging wider adoption among diverse demographic groups.”

About iSON Xperiences

Ranked among the top global Customer Experience Management (CXM) players in Africa, iSON Xperiences provides a flexible enablement platform for businesses that need help scaling up their workforce, daily business operations, debt collection solutions, or expansion into Africa. With a workforce of over 18,000 employees spanning 20 countries, we take pride in serving a vast base of 50 million global customers and skillfully managing over 500 million transactions each month. Our expertise spans Telecoms, BFSI, Energy, Media, Government, Retail, Aviation, and E-commerce, partnering with top brands and startups. Committed to tailored CX solutions, we prioritize innovation, customer delight, and affordability, reshaping global experiences and creating meaningful job opportunities. Learn more: www.isonxperiences.com

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 4 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency. Learn more at www.fico.com. FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the US and other countries.