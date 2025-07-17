Kuala Lumpur – Cagamas Berhad (“Cagamas”), the National Mortgage Corporation of Malaysia, continued its robust performance in the first half of 2025, raising a total of RM17.1 billion in funding.

This marks a significant increase compared to the RM8.2 billion raised in the corresponding period in 2024. This achievement comes against a backdrop of persistent global economic uncertainty, driven by renewed trade tensions, evolving tariff regimes, and monetary policy recalibrations across major economies. Despite these challenges, Cagamas reaffirmed its position as a cornerstone of Malaysia’s debt capital market and a reliable liquidity provider to the financial system.

Kameel Abdul Halim, President/Chief Executive Officer of Cagamas said, “In an environment shaped by shifting global trade dynamics and inflationary pressures, Cagamas remains steadfast in its mission to support Malaysia’s financial stability. Our ability to secure RM17.1 billion in funding reflects the confidence placed in us by investors and our agility in navigating complex market conditions.”

Building on its sustainability agenda, Cagamas continued to champion sustainability finance in 2025. The Company ranked second among the top issuers of ESG bonds, raising RM800 million in total, comprising RM500 million ASEAN Social SRI Sukuk and RM300 million ASEAN Social Bonds, reinforcing its commitment to inclusive growth and sustainability stewardship. These instruments support financing initiatives that promote social equity and responsible development, in line with Malaysia’s broader sustainability goals.

“We are truly appreciative of the continued support from our international investors, which underscores Cagamas’ credibility and resilience. This support enabled the Company to successfully execute six foreign currency bond issuances during the first half of the year, raising a total of SGD893 million or RM3.0 billion equivalent. These issuances tapped into diverse global liquidity pools, strengthened Cagamas’ presence in international capital markets, while continued to provide support for asset-selling financial institutions amidst global market headwinds,” added Kameel.

Looking ahead, Cagamas remains focused on strengthening the secondary mortgage market and advancing capital market development. These efforts are integral to ensuring sustained liquidity for primary lenders of home financing and housing loans, especially in a time of heightened global economic recalibration.

Cagamas Berhad (Cagamas), the National Mortgage Corporation of Malaysia, was established in 1986 to promote the broader spread of home ownership and growth of the secondary mortgage market in Malaysia. It issues bonds and sukuk to finance the purchase of housing loans from financial institutions and non-financial institutions. The provision of liquidity to financial institutions at a reasonable cost to the primary lenders of housing loans encourages further expansion of financing for houses at an affordable cost.

The Cagamas model is well regarded by the World Bank as the most successful secondary mortgage liquidity facility. Cagamas is the second largest issuer of debt instruments after the Government of Malaysia and the largest issuer of AAA corporate bonds and sukuk in the market. Since incorporation in 1986, Cagamas Group has cumulatively raised circa RM462 billion worth of corporate bond/sukuk and others.

Cagamas’ bonds and sukuk continue to be assigned the highest ratings of AAA/Stable/P1 by RAM Rating Services Berhad and AAA/MARC-1 and AAAIS/MARC-1IS by MARC Ratings Berhad, denoting its strong credit quality. Cagamas is also well regarded internationally and has been assigned local and foreign currency long-term issuer ratings of A3 by Moody’s Investors Service Inc. that are in line with Malaysian sovereign ratings.

