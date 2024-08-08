The CAFU app is now also available in Arabic, catering to the diverse needs of its customer base and improving accessibility for all users

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – CAFU, the leading energy delivery and vehicle services platform, announces its expansion into the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, starting with mobile fuel delivery. Ras Al Khaimah is emerging as a prime living destination in the UAE, with a resident population of over 400,000[1], and ambitious targets set to welcome more than 1.35 million visitors by the end of 2024. With this launch, CAFU aims to further its commitment to delivering reliable and convenient car services, while broadening its reach within the UAE and helping people prioritize convenience and value for their money.

As a homegrown brand, born and conceptualized in the UAE, CAFU’s on-demand fuel delivery service in Ras Al Khaimah will offer car owners the convenience of having fuel delivered directly to their vehicles. Through the user-friendly CAFU SuperApp, consumers can easily order fuel on-demand, eliminating the need to queue up at petrol stations and saving them valuable time and effort.

In an effort to improve customer experience, the expansion into the new Emirate comes alongside CAFU’s revamped and rearchitectured app and rebuilt technology platform, designed to meet the evolving needs of the UAE market. In response to user feedback and to better serve the diverse community, CAFU has added the Arabic language option to its Android and iOS apps across all the Emirates they serve. These updates enhance the service experience for Arabic-speaking users, providing seamless access to CAFU’s wide range of car services. Customers whose smartphone settings are set to the Arabic language, will now be able to automatically access the CAFU app in Arabic as well.

Alaa El-Huni, Chief Business Officer, CAFU, said, “With innovation at the backbone of CAFU, we continuously work toward improving the level of service to fulfil our customers' needs. Our expansion into Ras Al Khaimah and the advancement of our app capabilities through the launch in Arabic, emphasize and pays homage to our UAE-based roots, keeping our customers at the heart of everything we do. We look forward to servicing our customers in RAK and beyond and are excited to interact with our users in their native language, further strengthening our relationship and connection to our CAFU community.”

With the refreshed CAFU app, customers can expect the same quality and efficiency of CAFU’s beloved vehicle services, with the benefit of added accessibility for native language speakers.

CAFU is one of the world’s leading global energy delivery and vehicle services platform. Since its launch in Dubai in 2018, CAFU has continued to drive innovation, champion convenience, and give back to its customers the most precious commodity of all – time.

Recognized as leading innovator in driving new delivery services in Fast Company ME’s 2022 “Most Innovative Companies” list and ranked number two in the 2023 LinkedIn Top Startups List, CAFU continues to make life better through greater car connectivity, predictive-enabled features, and innovation evolving the consumer experience and ease of use to make operating a car simpler and smarter.

Beginning with on-demand refueling, CAFU continues to disrupt the status quo, connecting customers to an ever-growing roster of convenience-driven services, including on-demand car washes, battery, tyre, and engine oil change services delivered anytime, anywhere. The CAFU application is available to download on Android and iOS. To find out more, visit https://www.cafu.com.

