Open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the celebrated Café Boulud, led by Michelin-starred Chef Daniel Boulud, makes its Middle Eastern debut in Riyadh, blending French culinary heritage with modern sophistication

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Epicures across Riyadh have a brand new dining destination to discover as Café Boulud makes its Middle Eastern debut at Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh. Bringing the elegance of Chef Daniel Boulud’s acclaimed restaurant to the heart of Riyadh, this venue expertly encapsulates the essence of French fine dining. Inspired by Boulud’s rich Lyon roots, this new location offers a refined and timeless dining experience allowing guests to embark on an exquisite French culinary journey, where classic traditions meet innovative creations.

At Café Boulud Riyadh, diners can savour a carefully curated menu that embodies the unique flavours of French cuisine. The restaurant draws inspiration from four culinary muses: La Tradition, La Saison, Le Potager, and Le Voyage, offering seasonal dishes that reflect the best of local and global ingredients. Signature dishes include the Lavender-Glazed Duck Breast and the Potato-Wrapped Sea Bass, as well as Thai-inspired flavours featured in the Voyage section of the menu.

Designed by the renowned Rockwell Group, Café Boulud’s ambience reflects a blend of old-world charm and contemporary elegance. The 130-seat space features materials like antique mirrored glass, marble, and bronze metals, evoking a sense of luxury and intimacy. Guests can enjoy their meal in the main dining room, or on the sun-drenched conservatory terrace, accessible through large glass doors that open into a tranquil garden-like setting.

Inspired by Chef Daniel Boulud, whose culinary journey began in his hometown of Lyon, France, the restaurant is deeply influenced by the traditions of French cooking. Since arriving in New York in 1982, he has established himself as one of the world’s leading chefs, known for his two-Michelin-starred restaurant, DANIEL, and the growing Café Boulud brand. Each of his cafés, including the latest in Riyadh, is a tribute to the original Café Boulud founded by his great-grandparents in Lyon.

As one of the most celebrated figures in the culinary world, Chef Boulud brings his signature style of blending French tradition with contemporary flair to each of his restaurants. From his flagship DANIEL in New York to properties in Dubai, Toronto, and beyond, his influence extends globally. Yet, his inspiration remains rooted in the rhythm of the seasons, ensuring each dish is crafted with precision and authenticity.

Executive Chef Nicolas Lemoyne leads the kitchen at Café Boulud Riyadh, bringing with him years of experience under the tutelage of Chef Daniel Boulud himself. Also hailing from Lyon and trained in the kitchens of Paul Bocuse, Nicolas ensures the restaurant maintains the highest standards on every occasion. His passion for culinary excellence shines through in every dish, offering Riyadh’s guests a true taste of France.

Discover the art of French dining at Café Boulud Riyadh, where timeless elegance meets modern culinary creations.

Location: Ground floor of Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh with access from the hotel lobby or outside

Opening Hours:

Breakfast: 6am to 11am

Lunch: 12pm to 4pm

Dinner: 6pm to 11pm

