Abu Dhabi – Crown Agents Bank (CAB), the UK regulated specialist bank with nearly 200 years of heritage, today announces that its Middle Eastern subsidiary, CAB Global Markets (CAB GM), has secured a Category 2 Financial Services Permission from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

The FSRA Category 2 licence enables CAB GM to provide credit, plus execute cross-border payments, foreign exchange transactions, and trade finance instruments for clients in these markets. CAB GM leverages its network strength, technology, and expertise to facilitate the flow of funds in and out of fast growing and complex markets, strengthening economies and empowering communities across Africa, South Asia, and the Middle East.

As a UK-regulated bank, CAB operates under some of the world’s most stringent safeguards for capital adequacy, risk management, and conduct and governance. ADGM’s reputation as a leading international financial centre with robust regulatory standards makes it the ideal location for CAB GM to extend its services to clients across the Gulf and wider Middle East and execute on its purpose: to deliver prosperity in the markets it serves.

“The UAE has rapidly established itself as one of the world’s leading global financial centres. Its geographic position between the world’s fastest-growing economic corridors, its sophisticated regulation, and strong capital markets, make it the ideal strategic location for CAB GM to connect emerging markets with the global economy. The award of our FSP from the FSRA marks an important strategic milestone for our business and we’re grateful for their guidance throughout the licensing process,” said Arif Khan, Senior Executive Officer of CAB GM.

“Through this licence, we will be operating on the ground to unlock opportunities for clients active in the world’s most dynamic markets. Whatever our clients need, this licence enables us to respond with greater speed and agility, delivering solutions that create a truly seamless service experience. We look forward to contributing to the UAE’s thriving financial services ecosystem,” Khan added.

CAB GM focuses on four core client segments: banks, non-bank financial institutions, international development organisations and corporates.

This move into the Middle East plays a core role in expanding CAB’s global regulated footprint alongside the UK, Netherlands and USA and is in-line with its strategy to build deep relationships around the world.

About Crown Agents Bank

Crown Agents Bank Limited exists to deliver prosperity to the markets we serve. With a network built over more than 180 years, we connect the world's hardest-to-reach financial markets to the global economy, moving money across more than 120 currencies and 800 currency pairs via API, digital platforms, and bespoke solutions. Crown Agents Bank Limited is one of the first banks to achieve B Corporation™ status and holds the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, ranking within the top 1% of companies assessed globally.