Kuala Lumpur – The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has approved ExecuJet MRO Services Malaysia, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dassault Aviation, to do line and base maintenance on Chinese-registered Falcon 7X and Falcon 2000EX EASy aircraft.

The certification approves ExecuJet Malaysia to do base maintenance checks up to and including 4C checks, the heaviest and most comprehensive check for Falcon 7X and 2000EX EASy series aircraft.

The CAAC approval is significant because it is the first time ExecuJet MRO Services Malaysia has been approved to maintain China-registered Falcon aircraft.

The CAAC also renewed ExecuJet MRO Services Malaysia’s certification as an approved maintenance organisation for Bombardier and Gulfstream aircraft. In 2019, the CAAC approved ExecuJet to provide line and heavy maintenance on Gulfstream GIV aircraft and variants of the Bombardier Challenger and Bombardier Globe Express series aircraft.

China is by far the largest market for business aviation in Asia Pacific with nearly 300 aircraft.

“The fact China is such a big market for business aviation and one that is in close proximity to Malaysia, means it is an ideal market for us to target,” says Ivan Lim, Regional VP Asia at ExecuJet MRO Services.

“We are seeing an increasing number of Chinese registered business jets flying to Malaysia and other parts of Southeast Asia due to the growing economic ties between China and ASEAN,” says Lim.

“We are a factory-owned Falcon service centre and with a world class facility supplemented by a workforce that includes some fluent Mandarin speakers, so we are ideally positioned to serve these Chinese operators,” he adds.

About ExecuJet MRO Services

ExecuJet MRO Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Aviation, has world-class MRO facilities in Africa, Asia, Australasia, Europe, and the Middle East where major repair and refurbishment activities are conducted. All MRO operations performed within the global ExecuJet MRO Services comply with the world’s most stringent regulatory and safety requirements.

Specialising in airframe, avionics and engine maintenance, aircraft engineers are trained and certified on a wide range of aircraft, including Dassault, Bombardier, Embraer, Gulfstream, Hawker, and various others.

Further information: www.execujet-mro.com

