During Ramadan, McDonald’s UAE aims to sell 60,000 coloring story books, across their UAE restaurants with all proceeds going to Al Ghadeer Emirati Crafts, an Emirates Red Crescent initiative that empowers women in need across the UAE.

Three coloring story books are available to purchase for AED 5 each, following locally inspired characters on their adventures across the country, promoting themes of tolerance, kindness and friendship.

The stories are written by Emirati author Maitha Al Khayat and the coloring sketches are designed by Al Ghadeer's craftswomen.

DUBAI, UAE: This Ramadan, McDonald's UAE is focusing on empowering women in need through collaborating with Al Ghadeer Emirati Crafts. The initiative by Emirates Red Crescent, supports more than 200 women in need across the country of varying ages and nationalities, by providing them with resources to make culturally inspired products to support their livelihood. Three coloring story books will be sold across all McDonald’s restaurants in the UAE for AED 5 each, with all the proceeds going to Al Ghadeer. The special collection of coloring story books have been penned by the Emirati author Maitha Al Khayat, while the coloring sketches are designed by Al Ghadeer’s craftswomen.

The books can be purchased at McDonald’s restaurants across the UAE, whether at the front counter or drive-thru service, as well as part of delivery orders on the McDonald's App. Each book focuses on locally inspired characters whose adventures can be followed by young readers as they color the sketches.

The initiative also welcomed the participation of the Emirati author Maitha Al Khayat, who brought to life engaging stories around the themes of tolerance, friendship, caring and togetherness. The writer and illustrator, is passionate about introducing children to the culture of the GCC and has already published more than 170 works in English and Arabic. Through her involvement, McDonald's UAE aims to encourage female creatives and provide a deeper understanding of the local culture during the Holy Month.

Hind Al Muhairbi, Director of Al Ghadeer Emirati Crafts shared that the partnership between McDonald's UAE and Al Ghadeer embodies a mutual commitment to social responsibility. It enhances the efforts undertaken by the project to achieve its goals in empowering women in need, through sustainable crafts. She further stressed that such initiatives contribute to strengthening the inclination towards giving, especially across the youth, while also motivating them to read, learn and expand their knowledge.

Commenting on the initiative, Walid Fakih, General Manager at McDonald's UAE, said, "This Ramadan, we are pleased to collaborate with Al Ghadeer Emirati Crafts and Emirates Red Crescent. Our long-standing and successful partnership with Emirates Red Crescent enabled us to gain a deeper understanding and appreciation of the inspirational work done to support the talented women at Al Ghadeer Emirati Crafts. We strive to sell 60,000 of the specially curated books over the Holy Month and we are so proud to highlight the importance of diversity, equality and culture, hand in hand with Al Ghadeer Emirati Crafts."

About McDonald’s UAE:

Operating since 1994, McDonald's UAE today has more than 185 restaurants geographically located to service customers in many areas. McDonald’s UAE is committed to the quality of the products it serves at each restaurant and also maintains an active social responsibility agenda.

In an ongoing effort to contribute to the wellbeing of the communities, McDonald’s UAE works closely with Emirates Red Crescent to support local initiatives to uplift the lives of those in need. McDonald’s UAE highlights the importance of protecting the environment by collaborating with Emirates Environmental Group in spreading green values among the UAE’s children by planting trees across the nation as part of their ‘Planting a Greener Future’ campaign. Also, McDonald’s UAE significantly reduced its carbon footprint since the launch of its biodiesel initiative for more than 10 years, in which all of McDonald’s used vegetable oil is collected from its restaurants across the UAE and converted into 100% biodiesel, which as of 2021 fueled the company’s logistics fleet, for over 20 Million Kilometers.

As an employer, McDonald’s UAE is committed to the wellbeing of their employees. They got certified as a Great Place to Work® in 2021, following an independent analysis by Great Place to Work® Middle East, in recognition of the fair treatment of employees and an inclusive environment.

For further information about McDonald's UAE please visit: www.mcdonalds.com

About Al Ghadeer Emirati Crafts

Al Ghadeer Emirati Crafts is the most comprehensive organization in the UAE to empower underprivileged women through sustainable crafts. In 2006, Her Highness Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan Al Nahyan, the Emirates Red Crescent President’s Assistant for Women’s Affairs, set out to provide women with training, designs, raw materials, and marketing services to create culturally inspired products to assist them in earning a dignified living and sustain traditional crafts. Boasting more than 200 craftswomen, from different nationalities and ages, Al Ghadeer UAE Crafts has multiple product lines such as corporate gifts, stationery, home accessories, and fashion.