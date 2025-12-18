Al Khobar – Adeera, a Public Investment Fund (PIF)–owned hospitality company set to become Saudi Arabia’s national hospitality champion, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ZADK – The Saudi Culinary Arts Academy to establish a strategic partnership focused on advancing Saudi talent in the culinary sector, within the hospitality industry.

This collaboration combines Adeera’s hospitality mission with ZADK’s purpose, developing industry-leading culinary training, laying the groundwork for a robust pipeline of Saudi talent in the Kingdom’s evolving tourism and hospitality landscape.

Under this MoU, Adeera and ZADK will collaborate across several key areas, including the development of training programs, on-the-job learning experiences, recruitment and career placement initiatives, curriculum innovation, and joint activations. Together, they will create tailored pathways for national talent, ensuring readiness for the growing demands of the hospitality sector in Saudi Arabia.

By bringing together Adeera’s deep-rooted hospitality vision with ZADK’s world-class training programs, this partnership will contribute to building a strong, future-ready culinary workforce that reflects the richness of Saudi culture.

Ahmed Alomair, Chief Brands Officer at Adeera said: “At Adeera, we are committed to developing culinary leaders who embody and shape the future of contemporary Saudi cuisine.” Additionally, Ahmed added: “we will empower the next generation of chefs to become ambassadors of local, sustainable, and health-forward culinary practices, while honoring our heritage.”

Building on this shared ambition, Mrs. Rania Moualla, Founder & Chairman of ZADK, stated: “We are proud to join hands with Adeera in nurturing national talent through hands-on training and purpose-driven education. This collaboration is a step toward creating a strong culinary identity rooted in Saudi values and global standards.”

This strategic MoU marks a milestone in Saudi Arabia’s workforce development journey and supports the broader objectives of Vision 2030 by creating sustainable, meaningful career opportunities in hospitality. It reflects both organizations’ dedication to building a thriving national ecosystem driven by empowered talent and shared values.

About Adeera

“Adeera” Hotel Management Company Saudi Arabia’s national hospitality champion aims to develop hotel brands and provide a unique visitor experience by embodying the authentic Saudi hospitality and generosity culture to the highest global standards. An imperative goal of Adeera is to empower talents and competencies through its initiatives with partners and leading educational and training institutions, contributing to the achievement of Vision 2030 objectives and placing the Kingdom on the global tourism map.

Stay up to date at www.adeera.com

For Adeera media inquiries, please contact:

Sammar S. Hattab

Director of Corporate Communications & PR

Adeera

sammar.hattab@adeera.com

About The Saudi Culinary Arts Academy (ZADK)

ZADK Saudi Culinary Arts Academy is a non-profit and independent Saudi company dedicated to transforming the Saudi Arabian food sector. Our mission is to build a top-quality, best-in-class culinary academy that serves as a platform for social change, supports Saudization efforts, and contributes to eradicating unemployment.

Founded by Mrs. Rania Moualla, a Saudi philanthropist, our academy aims to provide youth with the opportunity to achieve the highest level of academic excellence in culinary education.

For ZADK inquiries,

info@zadk.com.sa