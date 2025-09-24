Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Buttermilk, the global creator agency known for community-first, culturally led marketing, has officially launched its first office in Riyadh. The move strengthens the agency’s growing Middle East presence and reflects both the scale of opportunity in Saudi Arabia and Buttermilk’s long-term vision for global growth.

Saudi Arabia is undergoing an extraordinary transformation. With giga projects designed to attract millions of international visitors, the Kingdom has become one of the most exciting markets in the global creator economy. For brands across tourism, luxury, fashion, and sport, creator-led storytelling is now one of the most powerful ways to connect with audiences locally and globally.

Buttermilk’s Riyadh hub will be led by Bashayer Al Janad, Marketing & PR strategist, who will spearhead the agency’s growth in the Kingdom.

“Saudi Arabia is rewriting the future of culture, tourism, and business. For us, that means an unprecedented opportunity to collaborate with ambitious companies and help them tell their stories in ways that are both globally impactful and deeply rooted in local identity. Buttermilk brings the creativity, expertise, and a network of over 270,000 creators - equipping Saudi brands to step confidently onto the world stage,” said Al Janad.

The Riyadh launch builds on several years of high-profile work across the region, and marks a shift from project-based collaborations to a permanent, on-the-ground presence. Buttermilk has already partnered with leading international brands including GAP, Prada, Estée Lauder, Armani Beauty, and Mugler - experience it now brings to Saudi firms looking to elevate their storytelling and expand into global markets.

Motez Touqmatchi, Co-Founder of Buttermilk, commented:

“KSA is one of the most dynamic opportunities in the global creator economy. Our ambition is to merge global creative standards with Saudi cultural resonance, creating work that feels both world-class and locally authentic. As an Arab from this region, this expansion is deeply personal - it’s about building long-term partnerships and supporting the talent shaping the Kingdom’s future.”

At the heart of Buttermilk’s model is its proprietary Brand Fan approach, which allows brands to scale creator programmes through authentic, UGC-driven storytelling. By connecting with micro-creators and cultural tastemakers, the agency helps brands build stronger communities, deliver lasting ROI, and remain consistently present in the cultural conversation.

With its new Riyadh office, Buttermilk is committed to forging strategic partnerships across the Kingdom and delivering the kind of creator-led storytelling that connects Saudi brands with audiences around the world.