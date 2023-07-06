BUSINESSNEXT, a universe of composable enterprise solutions for banks and financial services, announced that it has been recognised for achieving excellence in customer experience Platform implementation’ by Finnovex at Qatar on 13th June. The Finnovex Global Series honours pioneers and visionaries in the field of financial services for their exemplary efforts in transforming the country’s financial landscape. BUSINESSNEXT won recognition for delivering an end-to-end digitally connected and superlative customer experience via marketing automation, and modern sales services.

BUSINESSNEXT has proven to accomplish the following results.

Empower 1 billion+ end customers.

Equip 1 million+ Banker.

Enable 80% First Contact Resolutions

Drive on an avg. 40% increase in cross-sell ratio

40% faster sales fulfilment

Deliver 40 million+ Digital Accounts Every Month

Process $3 Billion+ Digital Loans Every Month

It works for leading banks in the Middle East and Africa including Arab Bank, National Bank of Oman, Quara Holdings, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Qatar Islamic Bank, and National Bank of Fujairah amongst others.

Accepting the accolade, Sushil Tyagi, Executive Director, BUSINESSNEXT said, “We are extremely excited about winning this prestigious award. Our entire range of products for banking and financial institutions has been built around the concept of customer centricity. By leveraging generative AI, data analytics, and ML-powered platforms, we empower businesses to deliver personalized and seamless experiences across various touchpoints, fostering meaningful connections and driving customer loyalty.” He further added, “On this special occasion, we express our gratitude to our esteemed customers and valued partners whose trust has played a crucial role in our success.”

The BUSINESSNEXT platform is equipped with the following features.

Total Experience Platform

The omnichannel solution makes the customer and employee experience seamless and transparent in complex ecosystems.

Big Data + AI

AI and data components that help improve CX and employee experience, increase operational efficiencies and provide customer insights.

Any Cloud or On-Premise

Get the freedom to choose your own cloud strategy, whether it’s private, public, virtual private cloud deployment, or On-Premise. Choose from AWS, Azure, and Google.

Complete Observability

API ecosystem awareness and value stream mapping to ensure zero downtime and maximize conversions.

Partner Ecosystem

150+ ready connectors to seamlessly exchange data and functionality between banking systems, partners, and application landscapes.

Finnovex Global series is the leading summit on Financial Services Innovation and Excellence. Comprising a series of summits. The Qatar edition focussed on exploring ways digital technologies (including AI, automation, cloud computing, data analytics, blockchains, open APIs, payments, cybersecurity, etc.) are transforming the banking landscape in Qatar.

About BUSINESSNEXT

BUSINESSNEXT is a universe of composable enterprise solutions with a focus on banks and financial services globally. Recognized as a Visionary by leading industry analysts, it leverages technology, innovation, and experience to relentlessly deliver incredible, unique, and human experiences, acing the volatile and complex business environment. BUSINESSNEXT platforms namely CRMNEXT, CUSTOMERNEXT & DATANEXT are AI and ML-driven cloud-agnostic platforms dedicated to enabling digital transformations. It comprises an enriched portfolio of hyper SaaS modular solutions that are responsive, can readily plug & play, and has superlative integration capabilities with the ecosystem. BUSINESSNEXT today powers 1 million+ users across 65,000 branches and call centers, managing 1 billion end customers worldwide. BUSINESSNEXT has its USA headquarter in Raleigh, North Carolina and its international headquarter in Noida, India. It has a footprint across 5 continents and direct offices in 14 countries across the U.S.A, MEA, and APAC.



For more information, visit www.businessnext.com.