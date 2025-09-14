Dubai, UAE – Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has revealed that 58% of the multinational companies (MNCs) it attracted to the city during H1 2025 came from Asia, reflecting Dubai’s growing role as a regional and international investment hub for global corporations.

Europe ranked second among the list of regions, accounting for 16.1% of the MNCs attracted to Dubai by the chamber during the six-month period. The Middle East and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) represented 12.9% of the total, while Africa and the Americas each accounted for 6.5%.

For small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Asia also topped the list, representing 49.1% of the total attracted by the chamber during H1 2025. The Middle East and CIS witnessed notable growth, accounting for 22.3% of the SMEs attracted, followed by Africa with 11.6%, Europe on 9.8%, and the Americas with 7.1%.

These figures underline Dubai International Chamber’s commitment to promoting the city’s appeal as a leading global business destination. The chamber recorded year-on-year growth of 138% in the total number of companies it attracted to Dubai during the first half of the year, including both MNCs and SMEs.

About Dubai International Chamber

Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, was established to promote Dubai as a global business hub, attract multinational companies and expand the emirate’s trade ties with promising markets. The chamber is dedicated to achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and establish Dubai among the top three global cities by 2033.

