Abu Dhabi: Burtville Developments, one of the leading real estate developers in the UAE, has announced the launch of their first hotel-branded project, "Bab Al Qasr Resort Residence 18 & 19", in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi. This 483-unit residential project is the first luxury hotel-branded residential development in Masdar City, designed with authentic Emirati elegance.

Burtville Developments highlighted Abu Dhabi’s robust real estate market, which has seen a notable increase in demand from foreign investors, driven by government initiatives that stimulate investment. These favorable conditions have encouraged the company to expand its project portfolio.

"Bab Al Qasr Resort Residence 18 & 19" marks Burtville Developments’ fifth project in Abu Dhabi.

The project spans a land area of over 240,000 sq. ft, with a total built-up area exceeding 915,000 sq.ft. It comprises two buildings, with 6 and 9 floors, surrounded by amazing green spaces that account for 60% of the total land area.

Residents will enjoy indoor and outdoor swimming pools, including a lake and 2 large sandy beach pools, as well as covered pools to ensure year-round comfort.

The project offers a diverse range of residential units to suit various needs, including one to five-bedroom options, as well as unique layouts such as simplex apartments, duplexes, ground floor villas, and sky villas all of which include a maid’s room and laundry room. Each unit has luxurious finishes and comes fully furnished with top brands.

Amenities include a 600-meter bicycle track, indoor and outdoor lounges for entertaining residents & guests, Arabic tents for outdoor events and gatherings, modern sports clubs, sports fields, and community gardens with designated plots for all residents to grow their own vegetables. The project also features 11 elevators and offers buyers 7-year Yas Beach Club membership for up to 7 family members.

Burtville Developments confirmed that construction began earlier this year after securing all necessary approvals, with completion expected by the third quarter of 2028.

The company also reported significant progress across their Abu Dhabi projects, including 58% completion of Ville 11, 10% progress on Ville 12 in Masdar City, as well as progress on Bab Al Qasr Residence 25 (12%) and Bab Al Qasr Residence 31 (8%) in Yas Bay on Yas Island.

Burtville Developments reiterated their commitment to expanding in Abu Dhabi by delivering high-end real estate projects that enhance the Emirates’ market and cater to a diverse range of investors.