Abu Dhabi | Al Ain: In a significant step forward in catering to the community’s needs, Burjeel Royal Hospital, Al Ain, is advancing its offerings by opening a full-fledged Emergency Department. The Department of Health (DoH) has officially granted the hospital the license to provide 24/7 emergency care services to patients.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by His Excellency Ali Khalifa Al Qamzy, General Manager of Al Ain City Municipality, Dr. Saleh Fares Al Ali, Executive Director of the Center for Emergency Preparedness and Response at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Lieutenant Colonel Saif Juma Al Kaabi, Head of the Ambulance Department in Al Ain City, John Sunil, Group CEO, Burjeel Holdings, and members of prominent families in Al Ain.

“The Department of Health’s involvement in inaugurating the Emergency Department at Burjeel Royal Hospital, Al Ain, underscores our commitment to enhancing community health services. Collaborating closely with the hospital administration and the Emergency Department at Burjeel, we are dedicated to facilitating the successful launch of this essential facility. This initiative is poised to address numerous emergency situations effectively, marking a significant and valuable addition for the residents of Al Ain,” said Dr. Saleh Fares Al Ali.

The newly launched 25-bed Emergency Department is led by a team of highly experienced emergency and trauma care experts, including board-certified emergency physicians, nurses, and support staff, dedicated to ensuring that adult and pediatric patients receive comprehensive care across a spectrum of medical and surgical emergencies.

Expressing gratitude for the DoH’s support and guidance, Mr. John Sunil, Group CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said, “The Department’s establishment reflects Burjeel Holdings’ dedication to meeting the highest standards set by the DoH, ensuring that the people of Al Ain have access to top-tier emergency healthcare services. We are committed to providing our communities with the most advanced care, technology, and medical expertise.”

“The newly inaugurated Emergency Department is equipped with cutting-edge medical and diagnostic technology, supported by evidence-based protocols and staffed by emergency-trained experts. We aim to deliver emergency care swiftly, efficiently, and accurately, ensuring patients’ faster and more effective recovery. The Emergency Department license enables us to extend our capabilities in meeting the urgent medical needs of the Al Ain region,” said Dr. Zuhair Alsharafi, Corporate Director, Emergency Services, Burjeel Holdings. He added that the Department can handle a bigger volume of cases, including minor trauma to life-threatening situations, offering treatment for all medical and surgical emergencies.

The Emergency Department at Burjeel Royal Hospital will operate 24/7, welcoming ambulance cases that require immediate medical attention. Furthermore, the Emergency Department is well-supported by a cadre of hospital specialists, offering expertise in cardiac, neurology, neurosurgery, pulmonology, general surgery, urology, internal medicine, ENT, ophthalmology, and more, collaborating seamlessly to provide high-quality holistic emergency medical care promptly and safely.

Dr. Zia Danesh Jummani, HoD and Consultant in Emergency Medicine, highlighted that with the introduction of emergency services, the hospital that is strategically located in the Central District of Al Ain is poised to enhance accessibility to critical healthcare services.